BJP ahead in six Lok Sabha seats, Congress in one in Delhi: EC trends

New Delhi: BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari campaigns in east Delhi, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The BJP was leading on six seats and the Congress on one in Delhi on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends.

Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal was leading by a margin of 624 votes, EC data showed.

BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 31,547 votes.

West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, up against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 31,315 votes and North West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoloya was leading by 42,922 votes, the poll panel's data showed.

On East Delhi seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 9,407 votes to BJP's Harsh Malhotra.

BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 13,201 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi, while in New Delhi constituency, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj -- daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj -- was in the lead by a margin of over 12,000 votes.

The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.

The BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.