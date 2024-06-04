Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP ahead in six Lok Sabha seats, Congress in one in Delhi: EC trends

BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 31,547 votes

Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari campaigns in east Delhi, Thursday, May 9, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The BJP was leading on six seats and the Congress on one in Delhi on Tuesday, according to Election Commission trends.
Congress's Jai Prakash Agarwal was leading by a margin of 624 votes, EC data showed.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
BJP's North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari, who is pitted against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar, was leading by a margin of 31,547 votes.
West Delhi candidate Kamaljeet Sehrawat, up against AAP's Mahabal Mishra, was ahead by a margin of 31,315 votes and North West Delhi candidate Yogender Chandoloya was leading by 42,922 votes, the poll panel's data showed.
On East Delhi seat, AAP's Kuldeep Kumar was trailing by a margin of 9,407 votes to BJP's Harsh Malhotra.
BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was ahead by a margin of 13,201 votes against AAP's Sahi Ram Pahalwan from South Delhi, while in New Delhi constituency, BJP's Bansuri Swaraj -- daughter of late veteran leader Sushma Swaraj -- was in the lead by a margin of over 12,000 votes.
The BJP is in a direct contest with the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital.
The BJP had won all seven seats in Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kanhaiya Kumar Manoj Tiwari BJP Congress Lok Sabha elections Delhi AAP Election Results 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesGoogle Lay-offsPAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon