Border 2 teaser out: Sunny Deol returns, Varun Dhawan & Diljit join forces
Sunny Deol's powerful comeback to the battlefield in the much-awaited war epic has been revealed in the 'Border 2' teaser. Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan are also featured in the filmSonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Border 2 teaser Out: The first teaser of Border 2 is out, reigniting memories of one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic war films. A follow-up to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic Border, the sequel teases high-intensity combat, stirring moments and a strong undercurrent of nostalgia.
Mounted as a grand tribute to the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Border 2 marks Sunny Deol’s return to the battlefield, this time alongside a new line-up of actors, promising a fresh yet familiar cinematic experience.
The teaser has already received praise for its scope, action, and emotional moments since it was released on Tuesday at a lavish Mumbai ceremony. On December 16, the teaser for Border 2 was unveiled, coinciding with Vijay Diwas.
Watch Border 2 teaser out
In the first trailer for Border 2, Sunny Deol roars. The filmmakers have now revealed a preview of what the public may expect in January 2026, after the release of look posters of the main characters. The 1971 Indo-Pakistan War served as the basis for the movie.
The teaser begins with close-ups of the main actors from the battlefield and a voiceover by Sunny Deol. He gives the order for his soldiers to yell until it reaches Lahore's boundaries. Fans have already estimated in the comments that Border 2 will launch Bollywood's 2026 box office.
Ahan Shetty was photographed earlier today in front of the Border 2 teaser outside the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Sunny Deol showed up in his role at the Border 2 teaser presentation. Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan were with him. Border 2 releases on January 23, 2026, alongside the Republic Day weekend.
Border 2 social media announcements
With the teaser of Border 2 on YouTube, T-Series mentioned, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye... This #VijayDiwas, celebrate the most anticipated teaser of the year. #Border2 | In Cinemas 23rd Jan 2026 Jai Hind."
The casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared his thoughts on the Border 2 teaser the day before its teaser. He wrote, "It’s Border 2 teaser day! ???????? Very excited to witness this iconic story return to the big screen.I had the best time working on Border 2, and with the teaser releasing today, so many childhood memories of Border are coming rushing back. From Border to Border 2 So happy for director Anurag Singh pa ji And of course, everyone else Ahaan, Diljit, Varun, and of course, Sunny pa ji."
Border 2 release date, cast and crew
Anurag Singh, who earlier directed Jatt & Juliet 1 and 2 with Diljit Dosanjh and Kesari, is the director of Border 2. JP Dutta and his daughter Nidhi Dutta, who produced Border in 1997, are the film's producers. Border 2 is set to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.
Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty play key parts in the cast of Border 2. The film also features Sonam Bajwa, Paramvir Cheema, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* actor Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, along with several others in key roles.
