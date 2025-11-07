Friday, November 07, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B-town couple Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have become proud parents to a baby boy. The duo shared the happy news with their fans on Instagram on Friday, announcing the blessings

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Katrina and Vicky Bless With Baby Boy Today: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become proud parents to a baby boy. The couple announced the joyous news on Friday through a heartfelt joint statement, delighting fans and well-wishers across the country. 
 
“Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. — Katrina & Vicky", they posted. In December 2021, Katrina and Vicky were married in a private ceremony in Rajasthan.
 
It was on September 23 that the couple first revealed that they were expecting their first child, describing it as “the best chapter of our lives.” They posted a picture of Vicky, caressing Katrina's growing baby bump with the note, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude (sic).” 
 

What Katrina Kaif said about motherhood?

In a 2019 interview, Katrina expressed her desire for her children to grow up with both of their parents. She also spoke candidly about her own childhood, reflecting on what it was like to grow up without a father figure. 
 
“Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents… It must be nice for those who have strong fatherly support. A male figure who loves you unconditionally. Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure who loves you unconditionally,” she had stated to Filmfare.
 
As Katrina welcomed motherhood at the age of 42, her pregnancy also attracted media attention, demonstrating once more that age is nothing more than a number when it comes to motherhood.

Family reaction to the Vicky and Katrina pregnancy

Katrina sent Sunny Kaushal, her "devar" (brother-in-law), heartfelt birthday greetings on September 28. She shared an image of Sunny along with the following caption on her Instagram story: “Happy Birthday @sunsunnykhez. May all the best things in life come your way this year.” Sunny replied, “Thank you. The best thing is coming very, very soon,” with smiling and heart emojis—subtly hinting at the baby’s arrival. 
 
For months, there were rumours that Katrina was pregnant. Excitement was heightened earlier when a picture of her wearing a wine-red gown with a noticeable baby bump went viral. She was expected in October or November, according to reports. 
 
Additionally, a social media photo that went viral in August of this year sparked new pregnancy rumours about Katrina and Vicky, with fans guessing that they were expecting their first child together.

More about Vicky and Katrina's pregnancy

A picture of Katrina and Vicky is included in the highly shared Instagram post, which also includes a graphic of baby footprints next to adult ones. "In 2025, we become a family of three," the text said, sparking a barrage of congratulations and messages about a potential pregnancy.
 
The baby is due in October or November 2025, according to the post. The pair did not, however, make an official announcement at the time, and the post was thought to have been fan-made rather than an announcement. One of the most adored couples in Bollywood is still Katrina and Vicky. Fans are now overjoyed about their baby news, which signals the start of a new chapter in their lives.
 

 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

