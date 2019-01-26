'Suits' will go out with a bang: Actor Dule Hill (IANS Interview)

is not upset with the long run of "Suits" coming to end with season nine as "all good things come to an end". The American says the show will go out with lots of drama, and some returning faces.

The announcement of the final season was made on Wednesday, with the final season consisting of 10 episodes.

"All good things must come to an end. The show is able to finish strong in terms of what stories they were able to tell. It is all part of the journey. There is nothing to be upset about as we had the show for nine seasons. I am happy that I got a chance to be part of it," Hill told IANS over the phone from

The legal drama from started airing in 2011. The series currently stars Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Wendell Pierce, and Past stars include Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, and

"The makers had thought of this magnificent world before I, as Alex Williams, came on board. They created a wonderful show which has a huge fan base. It is engaging and full of drama. They allowed me to come in and stay around. It is an honour for me. I loved working with Gabriel, Hoffman and the rest of the team."

Hill, also known for "Psych: The Movie", which will air in on February 3 on PIX, joined the cast of the drama in seventh season. He essays the role of Williams, a longtime friend of Harvey Specter's (Macht). Season eight of the show is currently on air on Comedy Central in

How will the show wrap up?

"Well, I don't have any information on the final season yet and the storyline. I am sure Aaron is still figuring all that out. But I am sure it will be dynamic, full of drama and

"I believe we will probably see some returning faces...And I am sure the show will go out with a bang."

Hill asserts that the show reflected an accurate image of the world.

"Everyone in the show is strong in their own right. All the women on the show are powerful and strong. We have so many strong women and people of colour. We didn't really see that anywhere on TV before 'Suits' came along.

"Women and people of colour are just as strong, if not stronger than anyone else in that world. I really have immense respect for Aaron for developing that space. Whether it was planned or not, the show is an accurate reflection of what is out there in the world -- which we don't get to see that often."

