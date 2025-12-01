Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Diljit Dosanjh in action as fighter pilot in powerful Border 2 first look

Diljit Dosanjh in action as fighter pilot in powerful Border 2 first look

A new poster of Diljit Dosanjh from his upcoming war-actioner, Border 2, was unveiled by the makers today. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film will be released in theatres on January 23, 2026

Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

The makers of the upcoming war-action film Border 2 unveiled a new poster of the movie featuring Diljit Dosanjh, on Monday, December 1, 2025. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa play important roles in the film, which is directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously directed Kesari, Punjab 1984, Jatt & Juliet, and Dil Bole Hadippa!.
 
Diljit can be seen piloting an aircraft during an aerial combat in the poster. Clad in a pilot’s uniform, the actor is seen flying the jet straight into a war-torn battlefield. On January 23, 2026, the Republic Day weekend, Border 2 will be released in theaters.   ALSO READ: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 3: Dhanush starrer earns 50 crore in 3 days 
 

Diljit Dosanjh’s first look from Border 2

Sharing Diljit’s first look on social media, the film’s producers T-Series stated, “Iss desh ke aasmaan mein Guru ke baaz pehra dete hain (Guru’s falcons are hoisted in this country’s sky).” At first glance, Diljit is covered in blood and has a serious expression on his face.

Enemy planes can be seen targeting him and his jet in the background. One of the main characters in the first movie, Suniel Shetty, made a comment below the image with heart and clapping emojis. Additionally, Diljit shared a video of himself in the pilot's outfit with the iconic Border song Sandesa Aaya Hai playing in the backdrop.   

What is Diljit Dosanjh's role in Border 2?

Diljit Dosanjh said in a previous interview with OTTPlay that he will portray Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, an Indian Air Force officer who received the Param Vir Chakra after his death. Sekhon was awarded India's highest military decoration during the conflict in recognition of the sole defending of the Srinagar Air Base against air raids by the Pakistan Air Force during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani conflict. 
 
On December 14, 1971, 6 Pakistan Air Force F-86 aircraft attacked when he was based at the Srinagar air base. Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya, a recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, will be portrayed by Varun Dhawan, while Sunny Deol will play a similar role.

About Border 2 cast and plot 

Anurag Singh is the director of Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta's popular 1997 film Border, which took place during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. It starred Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The first glimpses of Sunny and Varun from the movie have already been made public and were favorably liked.
 
Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa play the main parts in Border 2. The film, which is distributed by T-Series in collaboration with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films, was produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The sequel, like its predecessor, seeks to showcase the valor of Indian soldiers and the sacrifices they make to protect the nation. 
 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

