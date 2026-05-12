The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office collection dips after opening weekend

The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, has emerged as one of Hollywood’s biggest commercial successes this year. Directed by David Frankel, the sequel to the 2006 cult hit has also received positive reviews from critics.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned around ₹12.83 crore in India so far, including ₹1.24 crore on Sunday. Released on May 1, 2026, the film opened strongly before witnessing a gradual slowdown in collections during weekdays.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 daily collections in India

· Day 1- ₹3.80 Cr

· Day 2- ₹4.00 Cr

· Day 3- ₹3.85 Cr · Day 4- ₹1.25 Cr · Day 5- ₹1.20 Cr · Day 6- ₹1.25 Cr · Day 7- ₹1.20 Cr · Week 1 Total- ₹18.25 Cr · Day 8- ₹1.20 Cr · Day 9- ₹2.05 Cr · Day 10- ₹1.90 Cr · Day 11- ₹0.50 Cr ALSO READ: The Punisher One Last Kill OTT release: When and where to watch in India? · Day 12- ₹0.18 Cr (ongoing).

The Devil Wears Prada 2 box office update report The Devil Wears Prada 2's collections for the first three days in India fell short of Michael's, but from a worldwide perspective, its release-day box office surpasses that of the King of Biopic biopic. Returning to the Indian box office, Sacnilk claims that the number of screenings for the movie has significantly decreased nationwide. The number of shows for the movie decreased from 1,611 on Saturday to 627 on Sunday, according to the tracker's data. Data also indicates that Kochi has the fewest shows, while the National Capital Region has the most.