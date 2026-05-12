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The Punisher One Last Kill OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

With The Punisher: One Last Kill, a special one-hour featurette centred on Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, Marvel is reviving one of its most fierce anti-heroes

The Punisher One Last Kill OTT release

The Punisher One Last Kill OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

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Marvel fans have been looking forward to the return of one of the series' darkest and most intense characters. In the recently revealed Marvel Television special, The Punisher: One Last Kill, Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle.
 
Due to its intriguing plot, this movie, which debuted soon after the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, has created quite a stir among fans on the internet.
 
Within its growing street-level superhero universe, Marvel has made sure to present this series as one of its key attractions. Additionally, this special is anticipated to serve as a bridge to upcoming MCU films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
 

The Punisher: One Last Kill OTT release

Disney+ will launch The Punisher: One Last Kill in the US on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 9 PM ET and 6 PM PT. Global audiences in various time zones will be able to watch the featurette simultaneously.
 
The Marvel featurette will stream on JioHotstar for Indian audiences starting at 6:30 AM. It is not a theatrical release.

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About the Punisher One Last Kill

Reinaldo Marcus Green, who co-wrote the script with Jon Bernthal, directs the Marvel special. Before starring in his own stand-alone series, Bernthal originally took on the character in Marvel's Netflix universe. Since then, he has played Frank Castle for almost 10 years.
 
According to Marvel's official synopsis, "Frank Castle is looking for a reason to be more than just revenge, but an unforeseen force draws him back into the fight".
 
After Frank Castle's official MCU debut in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, the project also represents the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film featuring The Punisher as the main character.

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Topics : OTT users OTT platforms Jio network Hotstar

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

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