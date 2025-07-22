Credit Card in force stays flat in June; ICICI, Axis Bank cards decline

The overall number of credit cards in force in the country remained flat at 111.19 million in June 2025 compared to May 2025, as banks continue to calibrate their credit card portfolios amid concerns about delinquencies, according to analysts. Credit card spends also declined in June compared to the previous month.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the number of credit cards in force increased by 7.12 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY), from 103.81 million in June 2024.

“Lenders are likely tightening their underwriting standards and credit card issuances. They are also cleaning their portfolios, which has resulted in a minor drop in the overall number of credit cards in the system,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings.

ALSO READ: WACR breaches repo rate for first time in FY, GST outflows contribute Among the leading credit card issuers, HDFC Bank added 212,786 cards in the month, bringing its total to 24.48 million. SBI Cards added 83,281 cards to reach 21.19 million. Meanwhile, the third-largest credit card issuer, ICICI Bank, saw a drop of 287,439 cards, bringing its total to 17.98 million. Axis Bank also experienced a decline, with its card issuances dropping by 6,271 cards to 15.05 million. “Banks might be more cautious with credit card issuances due to increased delinquencies and may also be cleaning out unused cards. The upcoming festive season might provide more clarity on the portfolio,” said an analyst.