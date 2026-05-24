ECLGS 5.0 finds traction as MSMEs look for buffer amid uncertainty

“We are seeing traction for additional credit lines under ECLGS 5.0. This may not necessarily indicate underlying stress in the MSME segment. Disbursements under the scheme may not be as large as the room available, but it is still too early to say how things will pan out at this point,” said another senior banker at a state-owned bank.

A few banks, including State Bank of India and Indian Bank, have indicated the outer limits of lending they could undertake under the ECLGS 5.0 scheme. SBI said that while it could extend ₹70,000 crore-₹80,000 crore of credit under the sch­eme, the eventual uptake may be around 30-40 per cent of that amount. Indian Bank estimated that the available credit it could disburse under the scheme would be around ₹15,000 crore. Bank of Baroda has said it could disburse around ₹12,000 crore under the scheme.