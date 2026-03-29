First time in this rate cycle, RBI faces growth-inflation dilemma

It is probably the first time since he took over as governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December 2024 that Sanjay Malhotra will face the classic growth-inflation tradeoff that central bankers dread.

The going was good until war in West Asia started. The inflation rate was low with growth staying robust. Liquidity was comfortable, and bank lending rates were moderate. Asset quality, by and large, was holding up.

The war threatens to alter the “goldilocks period”, which Malhotra referred to during the December monetary policy review. The inflation rate was at 2.2 per cent with growth in gross domestic product (GDP) at 8 per cent during the first half of this financial year. This prompted the former bureaucrat to call this “a rare goldilocks period”. He reiterated his assessment during the February review. “We are certainly in the same sweet spot, maybe even better because growth is looking up,” he said.