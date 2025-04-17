Thailand: Great food, better sights, and plenty of cultural attractions

“It is cheaper to travel to Thailand than planning a trip to Goa or Udaipur,” says Vidur Sharma, a 35-year-old Delhi based corporate professional. He feels Thailand offers “great value for money proposition” plus the “sheer diversity of experiences” makes it more attractive than domestic destinations.

Thailand offers a deep history reflected in its ornate temples, traditional festivals, and unique local customs that give visitors a genuine taste of its heritage. It remains a cost-effective destination, where travellers can enjoy high-quality experiences — accommodations, food, and activities — at competitive prices. And with countries like Thailand currently offering visa-free access to Indian travellers, this is genuinely one of the best times to travel internationally. Less paperwork, fewer delays, and more flexibility — it’s a window worth taking advantage of.

“You can come to Thailand without visa and as soon as you land, you get a visa on arrival and that has really opened up the market across all the segments including super luxury,” says Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive officer, Minor Hotels, and group CEO, Minor International, a chain that runs the super luxury Anantara group of hotels which began their journey in Thailand in 2001 with the launch of a resort in Hua Hin. “I always say that one must create seamless travel and as soon as you create that, it unleashes all segments to come and explore. People don’t have to wait for visas to be approved and spend months over that,” he says.

Hotspots you can’t afford to miss While new destinations are emerging, there are some classic favourites that remain a top choice for Indian tourists. Bangkok, with its bustling street life, grand temples, and iconic markets, offers a perfect mix of culture and modernity. Phuket, renowned for its stunning beaches, the Big Buddha, and electrifying nightlife remains a must-visit. Krabi, with its dramatic limestone cliffs and picturesque islands like Phi Phi, is ideal for a scenic retreat. For those looking for a cultural deep dive, Chiang Mai offers historic temples, lively night markets, and the breathtaking Yi Peng Lantern Festival. Whether exploring new destinations or revisiting favourites, Thailand offers something for every traveller.

And all of this is easy on the wallet, too. According to S.D. Nandakumar, president and country head for holidays and corporate tours at SOTC Travel Limited, “Budget-conscious travellers can enjoy enriching experiences with an average spend of Rs 55,000-Rs 60,000 for a 5-nights/6-days itinerary covering comfortable stays, local travel and curated activities. For luxury travellers, a truly extravagant getaway begins at an average spend of Rs 70,000- Rs 75,000 for a 5-nights/6-days itinerary offering five-star accommodations, cuisine, and cultural experiences. With evolving preferences, Thailand continues to captivate every traveler — whether drawn by adventure, romance or cultural immersion."

For luxury travellers, there are lavish beachfront villas and private yacht excursions to secluded wellness sanctuaries curated for rejuvenation. Visitors can immerse themselves in ancient healing traditions, wellness therapies and mindfulness rituals, all set against awe-inspiring natural landscapes—whether it’s a secluded island retreat or a mountaintop haven. Planning your itinerary isn't too hard, either. “A four night trip to Bangkok and Pattaya are popular among first-time international travelers from India, with travelers choosing 3 or 4 star hotels," says Chirag Agrawal, co-founder, TravClan. "Their itinerary can be a mix of exploring local culture, visiting temples, amusement parks for kids, and nightlife for adults. For honeymooners and beach lovers there are the scenic islands of Phuket and Krabi which have several 4- and 5-star resorts for travelers who enjoy island-hopping adventures, and water activities. Party-goers heading to Koh Samui and Ko Pha Ngan for the full moon and half moon parties.”

The best part is that Thailand is practically an all-year-round destination, barring the monsoons. “Monsoons are usually not as crowded and prices are low and can be a great option for those on a tighter budget. However, island tours and boat transfers may face occasional disruptions, so it’s good to have alternatives in your plan,” cautions Agrawal. Flight fares to these destinations can also surge by over 50 per cent closer to the travel date, so booking 30–40 days in advance makes a big difference, not just for cost but also for better hotel options. “Opting for an e-visa can save time, and the best months to visit are November to February for pleasant weather,” advises says Rikant Pittie, CEO and co-founder, EaseMyTrip. “Local transport like tuk-tuks, Grab taxis, and BTS Skytrain in Bangkok are convenient, while a local SIM card ensures connectivity. Thai Baht is widely used, so carrying cash is advisable."

It's important, however, to observe local cultural etiquette. Dressing modestly in temples is advisable, as is respect for the King and Queen. Shopping in local markets requires polite bargaining, but one must also be aware of common tourist scams. Hidden gems While Bangkok, Phuket and Krabi remain iconic favorites, seasoned travellers are venturing beyond these locales, uncovering Thailand’s hidden gems. For those seeking untouched tranquility, the pristine beaches of Koh Samui, Koh Tao, Koh Lanta, Koh Yao Noi, and Khao Lak offer secluded serenity and exclusive adventure experiences. Meanwhile, history enthusiasts can step back in time amidst the ancient ruins of Sukhothai or soak in the breathtaking vistas of Phetchabun.

Travellers seeking an ultra-premium experience can extend their holidays to Sabah Malaysia - from ultra-luxurious overwater villas to private wellness enclaves designed for holistic renewal, further expanding the landscape of indulgence for Indian travellers as a holiday extension. For those looking beyond the usual hotspots, Chiang Mai in Thailand is a good option for repeat travellers seeking a quieter, more culturally immersive experience: think ancient temples, lush mountains, and a charming old-town vibe, far from the typical beach scenes. It offers a different and more cultural side of Thailand away from the beaches. “Mae Hong Son, near the Myanmar border, is a hidden gem with misty mountains, hot springs, and the famous Mae Hong Son Loop, making it a dream for motorcyclists," says Pittie. "Khao Yai, home to Thailand’s oldest national park, is perfect for nature lovers, offering waterfalls, lush landscapes, and rich wildlife. For those seeking serene island escapes, Koh Yao Noi stands out with its untouched beaches and thrilling activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, and rock climbing. Hua Hin, a charming coastal town, is becoming a hotspot for travellers looking to blend relaxation with adventure, boasting water sports, scenic hiking trails, and a vibrant nightlife.”