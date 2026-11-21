The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) board in New Delhi on Thursday (November 19) approved a voluntary Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP), the Labour Ministry said. Retirees can take savings in instalments, monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, instead of one lump sum.

The ministry says the plan is meant to supplement pension benefits. It is voluntary and will first be open to members above 55 with over Rs 5 lakh saved.

The board also eased withdrawal rules and approved in principle investing up to 3 per cent of fresh yearly inflows in alternative investment funds (AIFs), the ministry said.

Also Read

Table 1: What the EPFO board changed

How long will the money last? Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk advisory leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, says the plan addresses “a long-standing gap in India’s retirement system”. India has focused on saving for retirement, he says, but offered little help with turning those savings into income. The advisory firm’s illustration shows how it could work. A retiree at 58 with Rs 50 lakh takes Rs 40,000 a month. If the balance keeps earning 8.25 per cent, the money lasts about 24 years, to age 82. Unlike an annuity, Iyer says, the plan lets members “keep ownership and flexibility over their corpus”. If the member dies at 68, about Rs 39.6 lakh passes to the nominee, the illustration shows.

Everything hinges on interest. The ministry says the remaining money will keep generating returns. Iyer says whether it keeps earning the EPF rate “is what makes the plan attractive”. Kunal Kabra, founder of Kustodian.Life, a provident fund recovery firm, says EPF interest stops three years after retirement under current rules. On Grant Thornton’s example, that would cut the 24 years to about 13, Business Standard’s calculation shows. “If the interest still stops, then this option doesn’t make any sense,” Kabra says. It is not yet clear whether the balance under the new plan escapes that rule. The ministry has not said how instalments will be taxed. It says a corresponding Income Tax Act amendment is being taken up with the Finance Ministry. Kabra says interest earned after leaving a job is taxable.

Iyer also lists tax clarity among the choices that will decide how useful the plan is. Members need “certainty on how each instalment will be taxed”, he says. Do easier withdrawals undercut the plan? A SWP only helps if there is a corpus left at retirement. Only 10 per cent of the balance now has to stay in the account, down from 25 per cent, as per the latest press release. The wait for final withdrawal after losing a job also drops from 12 months to two. Kabra welcomes the shorter wait after job loss. But he is “not too convinced if it would be used more or if it would be misused more.”

What about alternative funds? The board approved in principle putting up to 3 per cent of fresh yearly inflows into AIFs, initially through government-backed entities and within the existing overall investment ceiling, the ministry said. It says the aim is to diversify EPFO’s investments, with safeguards and oversight. NPS has been moving the same way. Its Retirement Income Schemes, launched in May, let retirees draw monthly, quarterly or annual payouts from the lump sum they retain, while it stays invested. Its regulator, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), is also opening pension savings to AIFs, including private equity and private debt. EPFO’s approval in principle takes EPF in the same direction.