The retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday approved a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) for its retiring members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire corpus at once.

Under the SWP, retiring members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation will receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once, a Labour Ministry release said.

The decision was taken at the 240th meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), chaired by Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Board approved a proposal to introduce a Systematic Withdrawal Plan, enabling retiring EPF members to receive their accumulated provident fund savings in periodic instalments instead of withdrawing the entire amount at once.

This reform will enable retiring members to withdraw their accumulated provident fund savings at regular intervals, such as monthly, quarterly or half-yearly, based on their preference.

This facility would provide members with a structured source of periodic income while allowing the remaining corpus to continue generating returns, thereby helping augment their retirement income and supplement their pension benefits.

The facility would be entirely voluntary, with no compulsion on members to opt for withdrawals.

The option may also be extended to eligible family members/beneficiaries, ensuring greater flexibility and financial security for the family. This aims to ensure stable post-retirement income, reduce reinvestment risks, strengthen fund sustainability, and extend social security coverage to gig and platform workers.

SWP will enable members to convert their retirement savings into a stable and predictable stream of systematic withdrawals post-retirement, while preserving ownership of the underlying corpus.

Approximately 6.32 lakh EPF members aged above 55 years with provident fund accumulations exceeding Rs 5 lakh are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of the proposed SWP framework during the initial phase.