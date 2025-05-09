Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Operation Sindoor grounds flights:Here's how to get your refund for tickets

Operation Sindoor grounds flights:Here's how to get your refund for tickets

Operation Sindoor has led to widespread flight cancellations across India. Passengers can claim full refunds or rebook without penalty

Domestic airlines to add 50 planes in FY17
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s Civil Aviation Ministry has suspended commercial flights at 24 airports as the country carries out Operation Sindoor, a military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.
 
According to regulations made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), people whose flights have been cancelled may choose to get full refund or alternate travel without penalty. Refunds for credit-card payments must be made in seven working days, while cash refunds must be provided immediately at airport counters.
 

Airport Closures and Affected Routes

 
Airports closed in northern, western and central India include Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar and 18 others, disrupting carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Go First.
 
Airports closed are: Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishengarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot) and Porbandar.
 

Passenger rights under DGCA regulations

 
  • Full or partial refunds at no additional charge 
  • Rebooking on next available flights without cancellation fees 
  • Refund timelines: within seven working days for credit-card payments; immediate cash refunds for cash transactions.
ALSO READ | Delhi airport operations normal; some flights may be impacted: DIAL 

What various airlines have said about claiming refunds:

SpiceJet

 
SpiceJet said on X: “#TravelUpdate: The affected passengers can opt for a full refund or an alternate flight (as per availability) through https://changes.spicejet.com or via our 24/7 customer care helpline +91 124 4983410 / +91 124 7101600.”
 
  • Visit the ‘Change/Refund’ portal. 
  • Enter your PNR and last name or email. 
  • Select ‘Cancel’ and ‘Refund’. 
  • Receive refund within seven working days.

Air India / Air India Express

 
According to Air India’s post on X:

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops amid India-Pak jitters; VIX up 3%; equity MF inflows dip

'We are at war with terrorists, will deliver justice': Indian envoy to US

Pak's support for terrorists shows it's fighting for survival: Adityanath

Air warning in Chandigarh over possible drone attack, sirens sounded

No need for panic buying: Indian Oil assures public of ample fuel stocks

 
“AirIndiaX are offering a full refund or free rescheduling for the flights to and from Amritsar, Gwalior, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon until further notice. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website airindia.com.”
 
  • Go to Manage Booking at airindia.com or use the “Chat with Tia” bot. 
  • Select Cancel and Refund. 
  • Refunds are processed within seven to 14 working days.
ALSO READ | BCAS orders additional check at airports amid rising India-Pak tensions 

IndiGo

 
According to IndiGo’s post on X:
 
“#6ETravelAdvisory: Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs. Please check your flight status before leaving for airport.”
 
  • Visit goindigo.in → Plan B → Refund Claim. 
  • Enter your PNR and registered email/mobile. 
  • Select Cancel and Refund. 
  • Expect credit within seven working days.
 
Travellers should retain all booking confirmations and correspondence. If refunds are delayed, travellers can escalate via the airline’s customer-care channels or lodge a complaint with the DGCA’s Passenger Charter Cell to ensure timely reimbursemen
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Actress Amrita Puri buys luxury flat in Mumbai's Lower Parel for Rs 37 cr

Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today on May 9? Know more

Move over REITs-This township promises weddings, villas, Polo, and 9% yield

Premium

Dynamic bond funds: Check rate-cycle track record before investing

Premium

Moving abroad? Changes you must make in your bank, demat, and MF accounts

Topics :Operation Sindoorflights cancelledBS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story