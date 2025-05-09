Operation Sindoor grounds flights:Here's how to get your refund for tickets

India’s Civil Aviation Ministry has suspended commercial flights at 24 airports as the country carries out Operation Sindoor, a military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

According to regulations made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) , people whose flights have been cancelled may choose to get full refund or alternate travel without penalty. Refunds for credit-card payments must be made in seven working days, while cash refunds must be provided immediately at airport counters.

Airport Closures and Affected Routes

Airports closed in northern, western and central India include Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar and 18 others, disrupting carriers such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Go First.

Airports closed are: Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishengarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bhatinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar (Rajkot) and Porbandar.

Passenger rights under DGCA regulations

Full or partial refunds at no additional charge

Rebooking on next available flights without cancellation fees

Refund timelines: within seven working days for credit-card payments; immediate cash refunds for cash transactions.

What various airlines have said about claiming refunds:

SpiceJet

SpiceJet said on X: “#TravelUpdate: The affected passengers can opt for a full refund or an alternate flight (as per availability) through https://changes.spicejet.com or via our 24/7 customer care helpline +91 124 4983410 / +91 124 7101600.”

Visit the ‘Change/Refund’ portal.

Enter your PNR and last name or email.

Select ‘Cancel’ and ‘Refund’.

Receive refund within seven working days.

Air India / Air India Express

According to Air India’s post on X:

Also Read

“AirIndiaX are offering a full refund or free rescheduling for the flights to and from Amritsar, Gwalior, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon until further notice. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website airindia.com.”

Go to Manage Booking at airindia.com or use the “Chat with Tia” bot.

Select Cancel and Refund.

Refunds are processed within seven to 14 working days.

IndiGo

According to IndiGo’s post on X:

“#6ETravelAdvisory: Following aviation directives, flights to/from these cities remain cancelled until 10 May, 0529 hrs. Please check your flight status before leaving for airport.”

Visit goindigo.in → Plan B → Refund Claim.

Enter your PNR and registered email/mobile.

Select Cancel and Refund.

Expect credit within seven working days.

Travellers should retain all booking confirmations and correspondence. If refunds are delayed, travellers can escalate via the airline’s customer-care channels or lodge a complaint with the DGCA’s Passenger Charter Cell to ensure timely reimbursemen