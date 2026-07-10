PFRDA sets up global pension fund panel: How NPS subscribers may benefit

India has launched a new initiative to attract the world’s largest pension investors, seeking to strengthen the National Pension System (NPS), support infrastructure financing and potentially improve long-term investment opportunities for retirement savers.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has constituted a high-level committee called ASCEND (Accelerated Scaling of Global Capital Ecosystem and NPS Development) to prepare a roadmap for collaboration between Indian pension funds under the NPS framework and leading global pension funds. According to PFRDA, the initiative is designed to channel long-term, stable capital into India while safeguarding the interests of NPS subscribers.

Pension funds under NPS manage assets worth nearly $185 billion (around Rs 17.5 trillion), equivalent to about 5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product.

ASCEND committee Infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, ports, airports and renewable energy require funding that remains invested for decades. Global pension funds are among the largest providers of such patient, long-term capital because they invest retirement savings with investment horizons stretching over several decades. Recognising this opportunity, PFRDA said India needs “sustained access to stable, long-term capital” to finance its infrastructure ambitions and support inclusive economic growth. The ASCEND committee has therefore been tasked with developing a strategic roadmap to attract global pension capital through partnerships with Indian pension funds operating under the NPS architecture. ALSO READ: Central Autonomous Body employees get 2 more NPS fund option: Details According to the regulator, these partnerships could take the form of co-investment platforms, strategic partnerships and innovative investment structures, allowing Indian pension funds to work alongside leading international pension investors.

How can NPS subscribers benefit? For NPS subscribers, the proposal is less about immediate changes and more about improving the long-term investment ecosystem. PFRDA believes collaboration with global pension funds can offer several benefits: Greater diversification across long-term investment opportunities

Better access to infrastructure and other nation-building assets

Potential for improved long-term risk-adjusted returns

Stronger growth in NPS assets over time In its release, the regulator said such collaborations are expected to "channel stable, patient capital into India's infrastructure sector, deepen domestic capital markets and support sustainable economic growth." It further stated that the partnership "provides opportunities for diversification and deliver long term risk adjusted returns to the underlying Subscribers."

While this does not guarantee higher returns, broader investment opportunities and a larger institutional investment base could strengthen the overall portfolio available to NPS fund managers over the long run. Subscriber protection remains a key priority PFRDA has emphasised that attracting foreign pension capital will not come at the cost of investor protection. According to the regulator, one of the committee's primary responsibilities will be to recommend a policy, regulatory and governance framework that encourages greater participation by global pension investors while protecting subscriber interests and maintaining financial stability. The objective is to ensure that any future collaboration follows robust governance standards and operates within an appropriate regulatory framework.

Who is on the ASCEND committee? Dinesh Khara, chairman of the NPS Trust, will lead the committee. Other members include: Narayan Ramachandran, Chairman, TeamLease Services

Ananth Narayan, former Whole-Time Member, SEBI

Ashvin Parekh, Managing Partner, Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services

Dr Arvind Gupta, Trustee, NPS Trust

Suparna Tandon, chief executive officer, NPS Trust, who will serve as member secretary. PFRDA said the committee's recommendations are expected to lay the foundation for “a globally competitive pension ecosystem that supports India's long-term infrastructure financing needs and economic development.” What happens next? The ASCEND committee has been asked to prepare recommendations that will shape future policy on collaborations between Indian and overseas pension funds. Any investment arrangements or regulatory changes will follow only after these recommendations are examined and implemented.