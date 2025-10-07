Why omega-3s are important
- Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) - Found in plant-based sources like flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.
- Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) - Found in fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines.
- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) - Primarily found in fish and seafood.
What are the common symptoms?
- Dry and itchy skin: May lead to irritation or acne; omega-3 strengthens the skin barrier and locks in moisture
- Depression or mood dips: Low levels are linked to increased risk of depression and anxiety
- Dry eyes: Deficiency can cause pain, itchiness, or blurred vision
- Joint pain and stiffness: Worsens with age if omega-3 levels are low
- Hair changes: Dryness, thinning, or breakage may indicate deficiency
- Fatigue and poor sleep: Low omega-3 affects melatonin and sleep quality
- Brain fog or poor focus: Affects concentration and memory, especially in children and older adults
- Heart issues: EPA and DHA help lower triglycerides and bad cholesterol
- Menstrual irregularities: Deficiency can lead to heavier or prolonged cycles
- Excess ear wax or hearing loss: Linked to low omega-3 and ageing
Who is most at risk?
- Vegans and vegetarians
- Pregnant and breastfeeding women
- Elderly individuals
- People with malabsorption issues
- Individuals on very low-fat diets
Testing for omega-3 levels
How to boost omega-3 levels
- Fishes like Indian mackerel, sardines, salmon, hilsa and rohu
- Flaxseeds and chia seeds
- Walnuts
- Soybeans
- Leafy greens such as spinach, collard, kale
- Mustard oil
- Urad dal, moong
- Berries and mangoes
- Muskmelon or kharbuja
- Cabbages, cauliflowers, brussels sprouts, broccoli
- Eggs
- Fish oil
- Flaxseed oil
- Marine algae extract
What if you consume too much omaga-3?
