You might be eating your greens, counting your steps, and even taking your vitamins — but there’s one nutrient your body could still be silently craving: omega-3 fatty acids. Often overlooked yet vital, these healthy fats are essential for heart, brain, and overall well-being. Research shows most people fall short of the recommended intake without realising it.

Why omega-3s are important

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats vital for maintaining cell health, and supporting the brain and heart, shares Dr Tushar Agarwal, cardiologist at Sarvodaya Hospital, Ghaziabad. They help with the production of hormones that control inflammation, the contraction and relaxation of artery walls, and blood coagulation in the body. These fatty acids fall into one of three categories:

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) - Found in plant-based sources like flaxseeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) - Found in fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines.

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) - Primarily found in fish and seafood. Since the body cannot produce omega-3 on its own, dietary intake is crucial. What are the common symptoms? Dry and itchy skin: May lead to irritation or acne; omega-3 strengthens the skin barrier and locks in moisture

Depression or mood dips: Low levels are linked to increased risk of depression and anxiety

Dry eyes: Deficiency can cause pain, itchiness, or blurred vision

Joint pain and stiffness: Worsens with age if omega-3 levels are low

Hair changes: Dryness, thinning, or breakage may indicate deficiency

Fatigue and poor sleep: Low omega-3 affects melatonin and sleep quality

Brain fog or poor focus: Affects concentration and memory, especially in children and older adults

Heart issues: EPA and DHA help lower triglycerides and bad cholesterol

Menstrual irregularities: Deficiency can lead to heavier or prolonged cycles

Excess ear wax or hearing loss: Linked to low omega-3 and ageing Who is most at risk? Certain groups are more vulnerable to deficiency.

Vegans and vegetarians

Pregnant and breastfeeding women

Elderly individuals

People with malabsorption issues

Individuals on very low-fat diets Testing for omega-3 levels If you suspect low omega-3 levels, simple blood tests can help determine your body’s status. The test measures the percentage of EPA and DHA in red blood cells and can cost ₹850–₹3,000. "Blood tests, like the omega-3 index, are usually reliable, but they don’t always tell the full story. It is important to look at symptoms and diet as someone may appear normal in a test but still benefit from increasing omega-3," says Dr Partap Chauhan, founder and director of Jiva Ayurveda.

While traditional blood tests like the Omega-3 Index provide valuable insights, emerging technologies are taking assessment a step further. "Through precision genomics, we analyze key genetic variants, which govern the conversion of plant-based ALA into bioactive EPA and DHA. We also assess zinc, iron, vitamin B, and magnesium levels that influence omega-3 metabolism," shares Sid Das, co-founder of eGenome.ai, a predictive health technologies firm. He adds, "We integrate your Omega-3 Index, measuring red blood cell EPA and DHA, targeting the optimal 8-12 per cent range through personalized dosing, accounting for your unique absorption efficiency, metabolic rate, and dietary patterns."

How to boost omega-3 levels Dr Agarwal suggests including the following in your diet: Fishes like Indian mackerel, sardines, salmon, hilsa and rohu

Flaxseeds and chia seeds

Walnuts

Soybeans

Leafy greens such as spinach, collard, kale

Mustard oil

Urad dal, moong

Berries and mangoes

Muskmelon or kharbuja

Cabbages, cauliflowers, brussels sprouts, broccoli

Eggs In some cases, supplements are suggested. The common types of supplements available are as follows: Fish oil

Flaxseed oil

Marine algae extract What if you consume too much omaga-3? While omega-3s offer many health benefits, excessive intake can have side effects: