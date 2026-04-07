Measles outbreak kills 100 children in Bangladesh: What is behind the surge

A deadly measles outbreak in Bangladesh has claimed the lives of more than 100 children in just a few weeks, and the sudden spike is raising serious concerns about gaps in immunisation and public health systems. While the disease is entirely preventable, it has resurfaced with alarming speed. Experts warn that this situation reflects deeper systemic issues rather than a one-off crisis.

The outbreak began gaining momentum in March 2026, and since then, more than 900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country. The majority of deaths have occurred among young children, particularly those under five.

Hospitals, especially in densely populated areas, have struggled to cope with the sudden influx of patients, and health officials say the real number of infections may be significantly higher than reported.

What makes the situation more concerning is that many of the affected children are either unvaccinated or too young to have received their first routine measles dose. Health authorities have already launched emergency vaccination drives , but the outbreak's scale shows how quickly measles spreads when protection levels drop, especially among the most vulnerable. Why measles is spreading again Bangladesh typically rolls out special measles vaccination campaigns every four years. However, these drives have been repeatedly delayed, first due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then because of ongoing political instability, leaving significant gaps in immunisation coverage. Key drivers of the outbreak:

Falling vaccination coverage: According to the World Health Organization, at least 95 per cent of the population needs to be immunised to stop the disease from spreading, but current levels in Bangladesh are significantly lower

Immunity gaps: A growing number of “zero-dose” children who have never received any vaccines are fuelling transmission

Disruptions to health services: Political instability and administrative gaps have led to shortages of vaccines and interrupted immunisation programmes

High population density: Crowded living conditions make it easier for the virus to spread rapidly from one child to another

Delayed detection and treatment: In some cases, families rely on informal care before seeking hospital treatment, which allows the infection to worsen and spread further The most vulnerable: Infants and young children One of the most troubling aspects of this outbreak is the number of infants affected. Nearly one-third of cases are among babies younger than nine months, and these children are too young to receive the routine measles vaccine.

This creates a dangerous gap because infants rely on herd immunity for protection, and when overall vaccination rates fall, they are at greater risk. Children who are malnourished or have weaker immune systems are also more likely to develop severe complications, including pneumonia, which is one of the leading causes of measles-related deaths. A preventable disease with serious consequences Measles is often mistaken for a mild childhood illness, but it is highly contagious and can be deadly. The virus spreads through the air and can linger in a space even after an infected person has left.

Beyond the characteristic rash and fever, measles can lead to: Severe respiratory infections

Brain inflammation (encephalitis)

Long-term immune damage

Death in extreme cases Despite these risks, the disease is preventable with a safe and effective vaccine, and experts stress that the current outbreak is largely the result of missed vaccinations rather than vaccine failure. Emergency response underway In response to the crisis, Bangladesh has launched a nationwide emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaign targeting children aged six months to five years, particularly in high-risk districts. The government is working with global organisations to expand coverage quickly, and officials are urging parents to seek immediate medical care if symptoms appear.

However, health experts caution that vaccination drives alone may not be enough unless routine immunisation systems are strengthened and public awareness improves. A warning sign for the world The outbreak in Bangladesh is not an isolated event, and measles cases have been rising globally due to declining vaccination rates. Recent outbreaks in countries like the UK and the US underline this growing threat. Public health experts say this crisis serves as a reminder that even diseases once considered under control can return if vigilance drops. Sustained immunisation, early detection, and strong healthcare systems are essential to prevent such outbreaks.