From coughs to care: What we get wrong about pneumonia in children

Coughs and colds are part of childhood. Most settle on their own, and parents learn—often the hard way—not to panic at every sneeze. The trouble begins when that familiarity dulls vigilance.

Pneumonia, one of the leading causes of illness in children, is still widely misunderstood. It is often mistaken for a lingering cold, treated casually at home, or assumed to be easily “fixed” with antibiotics. These myths do more than confuse—they delay care, sometimes with serious consequences.

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to Dr Amrita Bhattacharya, pulmonologist at CMRI Kolkata, to unpack the most common misconceptions she encounters in clinical practice, and what parents should actually be watching for.

1. Does pneumonia happen only in winter? Myth: Pneumonia affects children mainly during cold weather. Fact: Pneumonia can occur at any time of the year. “Pneumonia does not follow a season. I see children with pneumonia throughout the year,” Dr Bhattacharya says. While winter infections are common, factors such as air pollution, smoke exposure, crowding, and a child’s immune response matter far more than temperature alone. 2. Is pneumonia just a severe cold or cough? Myth: Pneumonia is simply a bad cold that will settle on its own. Fact: Pneumonia is an infection of the lungs and can be serious.

Unlike colds, which affect the upper airways, pneumonia interferes with the lungs’ ability to exchange oxygen. “What concerns us is not just the cough,” she explains, “but how the child is breathing, whether it is faster than usual or visibly laboured.” 3. Does pneumonia affect only weak or very young children? Myth: Only infants or children with poor immunity get pneumonia. Fact: Children of any age can develop pneumonia. Infants are at higher risk, but doctors routinely diagnose pneumonia in otherwise healthy, active school-going children, often following a viral illness that initially appeared mild. 4. Do antibiotics always cure pneumonia? Myth: Every child with pneumonia needs antibiotics.

Fact: Treatment depends on the cause. Many childhood pneumonias are viral, where antibiotics offer no benefit. “Using antibiotics when they’re not needed can cause harm,” Dr Bhattacharya warns, pointing to antibiotic resistance and avoidable side effects. 5. If a child is eating and playing, can they still have pneumonia? Myth: A playful child cannot have pneumonia. Fact: Early pneumonia can look deceptively mild. Children often compensate well in the early stages. Appetite and activity may remain normal. “Breathing patterns, not playfulness, are often the earliest red flag,” she says. 6. Are home remedies enough to treat pneumonia? Myth: Warm fluids, steam and rest are sufficient treatment.

Fact: Pneumonia needs medical evaluation and guidance. Supportive care helps, but pneumonia should not be managed at home without medical advice. Delays increase the risk of complications, particularly in younger children. 7. Do vaccines completely prevent pneumonia? Myth: Vaccinated children cannot get pneumonia. Fact: Vaccines reduce risk and severity, but do not prevent all cases. “Vaccinated children can still develop pneumonia,” Dr Bhattacharya explains, “but the illness is usually milder and complications are far less common.” Vaccination remains one of the strongest protective tools available. 8. Is pneumonia non-contagious? Myth: Pneumonia does not spread between children.

Fact: Many infections that cause pneumonia are contagious. The bacteria and viruses that lead to pneumonia can spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact. Hand hygiene and keeping unwell children at home remain critical preventive measures. 9. Does every child with pneumonia need hospital admission? Myth: A pneumonia diagnosis always means hospitalisation. Fact: Many children recover at home with treatment and follow-up. Hospital care is needed only when breathing becomes difficult, oxygen levels drop, or feeding is poor. Mild to moderate cases can often be managed safely at home under medical supervision. 10. Is a chest X-ray always required to diagnose pneumonia? Myth: Pneumonia cannot be diagnosed without an X-ray.