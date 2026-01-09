What people still get wrong about newborn care: Doctor busts common myths

The arrival of a newborn is often followed by an avalanche of advice. Don’t let the baby cry. Give the baby some water to drink. Throw away the first milk. Don’t step out for months.

Much of this guidance is offered with love, passed down through generations and rarely questioned. But neonatal care has evolved dramatically, and many long-held beliefs no longer stand up to scientific scrutiny.

So which of these practices help babies, and which may harm them?

For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to Dr Srinivasa Murthy C L, Senior Consultant – Paediatrics & Neonatology and Clinical Director, Neonatology, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, to bust the most common newborn myths parents still hear.

1. Is colostrum harmful and meant to be discarded?

Myth: The thick yellow first milk is impure and should be thrown away.

Fact: Colostrum is one of the most valuable substances a newborn can receive.

“Colostrum is packed with antibodies and live immune cells,” says Dr Murthy. “It is essentially the baby’s first vaccine and should ideally be given within the first hour after birth.”

Discarding it deprives newborns of crucial immune protection at a time when their defences are at their weakest.

2. Should mothers avoid breastfeeding if they have a cold or fever?

Myth: Breastfeeding during illness can make the baby sick.

Fact: Breastfeeding is not only safe, but protective.

Breast milk contains antibodies that help shield babies from infections. With basic precautions such as handwashing and wearing a mask, mothers can and should continue breastfeeding.

3. Do newborns need water in hot weather?

Myth: Babies need water in summer to prevent dehydration.

Fact: Breast milk alone is sufficient for the first six months.

“Breast milk is nearly 90 per cent water,” Dr Murthy explains. “Even in hot climates, it fully meets a newborn’s hydration needs.”

Giving water can interfere with feeding and increase the risk of infections.

4. Is bathing a baby immediately after birth necessary?

Myth: Newborns must be bathed right away for hygiene.

Fact: Delayed bathing is safer.

Bathing too soon can cause a drop in body temperature and strip away the protective vernix on a baby’s skin.

“Delaying the first bath by four to six hours helps maintain warmth and supports skin protection,” says Dr Murthy. Gentle sponge cleaning is enough initially.

5. Does applying kajal or surma protect babies from the evil eye?

Myth: Kajal improves eyesight and keeps babies safe.

Fact: It can irritate eyes and increase infection risk.

“If parents want to follow the tradition, it should be applied on the forehead or cheek—not in or around the eyes,” Dr Murthy cautions.

6. Do babies cry only when they are hungry?

Myth: Crying always means it’s time to feed.

Fact: Crying is a general communication signal.

Newborns cry due to discomfort, tiredness, wet nappies, temperature changes, overstimulation, or simply a need for closeness—not just hunger.

7. Does mustard oil massage strengthen bones?

Myth: Traditional oil massages strengthen bones.

Fact: Not all oils suit newborn skin.

Some oils can irritate sensitive skin. “In the first month, gentler options like coconut or olive oil are safer,” says Dr Murthy. Comfort matters more than tradition.

8. Should newborns sleep in complete silence?

Myth: Absolute quiet is essential for sleep.

Fact: Gentle sounds are normal and often soothing.

Everyday household noises don’t disturb newborns. “Soft background noise or white noise can even help some babies settle,” Dr Murthy notes.

9. Does frequent feeding spoil a baby?

Myth: Feeding on demand creates bad habits.

Fact: On-demand feeding supports healthy growth.

Responding to hunger cues ensures adequate nutrition and emotional security.

“If a baby is sleeping comfortably, a gap of four to five hours is fine,” says Dr Murthy.

10. Is gripe water or janam ghutti good for digestion?

Myth: These improve digestion and relieve colic.

Fact: Newborns need only breast milk.

The digestive system is still developing, and supplements offer no proven benefit. Most experts advise avoiding them until at least six months.

11. Do hiccups mean a baby is unwell?

Myth: Frequent hiccups signal illness.

Fact: Hiccups are harmless.

“They occur because the stomach lies close to the diaphragm,” Dr Murthy explains. “This resolves naturally as the baby grows.”

12. Will holding a baby too much make them dependent?

Myth: Too much cuddling spoils babies.

Fact: Responsive care builds security.

“Responding to a baby’s needs strengthens bonding and trust,” says Dr Murthy. “It does not create unhealthy dependence.”

13. Can newborns only see black and white?

Myth: Babies cannot see colours.

Fact: Colour vision exists, though limited.

Newborns prefer high-contrast patterns, and red is often the first colour they perceive. Vision continues to mature over the next few months.

14. Should parents avoid taking newborns outside for months?

Myth: Babies must stay indoors for long periods.

Fact: Short outdoor trips are safe.

Fresh air can be beneficial if babies are dressed appropriately and crowded places are avoided.

15. Should babies be wrapped tightly at all times?

Myth: Tight swaddling keeps babies safe and helps them grow straight.

Fact: Overly tight wrapping can be harmful.

Proper swaddling should allow free movement of hips and legs and avoid overheating. Babies also need regular time unswaddled to move naturally.

What parents should really focus on

According to Dr Murthy, newborn care does not demand perfection, only attentive, informed caregiving. Parents should trust their instincts and seek medical advice when something feels off.

“Parents often forget that caring for themselves is just as important,” he adds. “Calm, supported parents raise healthier, happier babies.”

In newborn care, science does not replace tradition, but it does help parents choose which advice to keep, and which to gently let go.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.