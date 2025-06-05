India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 4,866; 5-month-old among 7 dead

Of the seven deceased, three were from Maharashtra, while Delhi and Karnataka reported two deaths each. Six of the seven individuals who died were elderly and had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia. One of the deceased was a five-month-old male child with respiratory issues.

Since May 22, the number of active cases has surged from 257 to over 4,000, with Kerala continuing to be the most affected state, followed by New Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Statewise Covid cases

State Active Cases New Cases (Last 24 Hours) Deaths (Last 24 Hours) Kerala 1,487 +114 0 Maharashtra 526 +16 3 Gujarat 508 +47 0 Delhi 562 +105 2 West Bengal 538 +106 0 Karnataka 436 +112 2 Tamil Nadu 213 -3 0