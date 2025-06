India's active Covid-19 cases rise to 4,866; 5-month-old among 7 dead

India's active Covid-19 case tally rose to 4,866 with 564 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released on Thursday morning. At least 7 deaths were reported in the same period.

Of the seven deceased, three were from Maharashtra, while Delhi and Karnataka reported two deaths each. Six of the seven individuals who died were elderly and had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and pneumonia. One of the deceased was a five-month-old male child with respiratory issues.