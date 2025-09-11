Want to gain muscle and boost metabolism? Deep sleep may be the secret

Sleep is far more than rest—it is an active biological process that regulates growth, metabolism, and brain function, according to a new study.

The study, titled Neuroendocrine circuit for sleep-dependent growth hormone release, published in the journal Cell, has mapped the brain circuits that control growth hormone (GH) release during sleep. Conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, the study uncovers a feedback loop in which sleep triggers growth hormone release, and the hormone itself regulates wakefulness.

The findings help explain why poor sleep is linked with obesity, diabetes , and cognitive decline, while opening new avenues for treating sleep and metabolic disorders.

What is growth hormone? Growth hormone (GH) is not just for teenagers shooting up in height or bodybuilders sculpting muscles—it is also a powerful hormone that helps build muscle and bone, burn fat, and regulate blood sugar. Low levels are linked with obesity, diabetes, and accelerated ageing. Traditionally, it was known that GH is released in bursts during sleep, especially in the deep non-REM phase. But the mystery of how sleep triggers GH release had remained unsolved—until now. What did the UC Berkeley study find? Researchers used advanced tools like optogenetics (light to control brain cells) and chemogenetics (designer drugs to switch neurons on or off) in mice to map the brain circuits controlling GH release. They identified two key players in the hypothalamus:

GHRH neurons (growth hormone–releasing hormone), which stimulate GH release

(growth hormone–releasing hormone), which stimulate GH release SST neurons (somatostatin), which inhibit GH release During non-REM sleep, GH levels rise because GHRH activity increases while SST activity drops. During REM sleep, both GHRH and SST surge, creating a different hormonal rhythm. This means your sleep stages act as a finely tuned switchboard deciding how much GH your body gets. How does growth hormone link back to wakefulness? According to the researchers, GH does not just depend on sleep—it also feeds back into the brain. The study found that GH excites neurons in a brainstem region called the locus coeruleus—the hub for alertness and attention. This creates a yin-yang effect: sleep triggers GH, GH boosts brain arousal, and too much GH nudges the brain toward wakefulness.