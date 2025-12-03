Uranium and lead in Delhi groundwater: How families can stay safe today

What does the latest CGWB report say about Delhi’s groundwater quality?
Why do uranium, lead and other contaminants matter for your health?
- Lead: Lead is a potent neurotoxin, especially harmful to children’s developing brains. Exposure can cause permanent damage, including memory issues, behavioural problems (for example, reduced attention span, hyperactivity), developmental delays, and a reduced IQ. There is no known safe level of lead exposure for children.
- Uranium: The primary health concern from long-term uranium consumption in drinking water is chemical toxicity, specifically kidney damage. Prolonged intake is also associated with a slightly increased risk of certain cancers, such as kidney or urinary tract cancers.
- Nitrate: High levels of nitrate in drinking water used for infant formula can cause methaemoglobinaemia, commonly known as “blue baby syndrome”. Infants under six months are most vulnerable.
- Fluoride: Long-term, excessive intake of fluoride can lead to dental fluorosis (tooth mottling/discolouration) during tooth development in childhood, and skeletal fluorosis in both children and adults, causing bone and joint pain, stiffness, and in severe cases, crippling bone deformities and neurological complications.
- Salinity: High sodium intake from highly saline water may worsen hypertension in sensitive individuals and can cause stomach discomfort. While it can affect heart health in vulnerable groups, high salinity itself is often an indicator of high levels of specific ions that cause these problems, rather than a direct cause of heart issues on its own.
What can residents do right now to reduce risk at home?
A. How do you check if your water source is high-risk?
- Borewells
- Hand pumps
- Private tankers
B. When should you get your water tested, and what should you test for?
- Uranium
- Lead
- Nitrate
- Fluoride
- EC / TDS (Total Dissolved Solids)
- SAR / RSC (Residual Sodium Carbonate)
C. Which filters actually remove uranium, lead and nitrates?
- RO (Reverse Osmosis) – Reduces heavy metals, nitrate, uranium and salinity
- Activated alumina – Effective for fluoride
- Ion exchange resins – Useful for lead and heavy metals
- Boiling – Does not remove metals; increases TDS
- Carbon candles alone – Ineffective at removing heavy metals, nitrates, fluoride, and other hard minerals
- Chlorination – Not effective for removing heavy metals or chemical pollutants
D. What extra precautions should infants, pregnant women and kidney patients take?
- Don’t use borewell/hand-pump water for formula or baby food
- Use RO-treated or bottled water only
- Avoid high-nitrate or salty water even for boiling food
- Stick to tested, treated or bottled water
- If your area uses borewell water, get it tested at least once a year
- Never drink untreated borewell/hand-pump water
- Use RO water, especially in areas with uranium or fluoride issues
- Switch to bottled water if your purifier isn’t working
E. What low-cost steps can reduce exposure quickly?
- Use community RO kiosks, especially in high-risk sub-urban zones
- Prefer treated water where available
- Flush taps for 30–60 seconds every morning to remove stagnant high-metal water
- Avoid using contaminated groundwater for cooking or baby food
F. What borewell maintenance steps matter most?
- Annual desilting – Get the borewell cleaned once a year
- Ensure the outer casing is sealed properly, to prevent mixing of contaminated layers
- Routine pipe inspection
- Keep an eye on TDS/EC levels to spot rising contamination
What are civil society groups and authorities asking for next?
- Mandatory public disclosure of groundwater testing in all districts
- Rapid expansion of pipelines for treated water in rural and unauthorised colonies
- Strict monitoring of industrial discharge zones
What comes next for Delhi’s groundwater crisis?
- Controlled groundwater extraction
- Better rainwater harvesting
- Hotspot-specific treatment plants
- Expanded monitoring and public reporting
- Stronger enforcement on industries and unauthorised drilling
