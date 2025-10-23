Home / Health / Feeling low? These simple five-minute acts could boost happiness fast

Feeling low? These simple five-minute acts could boost happiness fast

A global study of nearly 18,000 people finds that just five to ten minutes of simple daily acts like expressing gratitude or celebrating others can lower stress and boost happiness

Researchers found taking short moments to notice beauty or awe, like a sunrise or birdsong, can rewire the brain for calm. (Photo: Freepik)
Barkha Mathur
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Feeling better does not always require big changes. A new global analysis of nearly 18,000 participants has found that spending just five to ten minutes a day on small joyful actions, such as showing gratitude, celebrating others, or watching a short nature video, can significantly improve mood, sleep, and emotional well-being while lowering stress levels within a week.
 
The findings come from a study titled Scaling a Brief Digital Well-Being Intervention (the Big Joy Project) and Sociodemographic Moderators: Single-Group Pre-Post Study, recently published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research.

Joy is a skill people can build, study finds

According to the study, the Big Joy Project’s week of simple daily activities included making a gratitude list, doing a kind act for someone, reflecting on awe after watching a nature video, or noticing a moment of joy.
 
None of it was time-consuming, and each activity took about five to ten minutes, including quick check-ins. But the psychological ripple effects were significant. Participants felt more in control of their happiness, what researchers call “happiness agency.”
 
However, the study authors stressed that this practice is not a substitute for therapy or medication for depression or anxiety. It’s a gentle, accessible supplement to make everyday life a bit lighter, calmer, and more joyful.

Why do such small actions have such big effects?

Scientists say that the brain can be rewired by repeated emotional habits. Focusing on positive emotions activates the prefrontal cortex (linked to calm and focus) and quiets the amygdala (the stress alarm centre), the study highlighted.
 
Short, positive moments also engage the parasympathetic nervous system, the body’s natural “relaxation mode”, slowing the heart rate and aiding recovery from stress. Repeating these tiny acts builds resilience much like short workouts build muscle.

How can you try this in your own life?

Start small, with five minutes a day for one week. Write down three things you are grateful for, send a kind message to a friend, or pause to savour a moment of beauty.
 
Do it at the same time each day to build a routine.
 
Notice subtle shifts: Is your patience longer? Are you sleeping better? Feeling a little lighter? If it helps, keep it up and add another micro-act next week.
 
These practices won’t replace professional help, but they can complement it, offering a quick daily reset for a weary mind.
 

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

