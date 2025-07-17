Unsafe gains: 14% of Indian protein powders have toxins, 70% mislabelled

What's wrong with the protein powder you're consuming?
- 70 per cent samples misrepresented their protein content
- 14 per cent samples were contaminated with aflatoxins (toxic compounds produced by moulds/fungus)
- 8.3 per cent were found to be contaminated by pesticide residues
- According to the study, most of the samples were contaminated with heavy metals:
- Ingredients such as green tea extract, curcumin, garcinia cambogia and ashwagandha, which can be damaging for the liver in large doses, were present in several formulations.
- A wide variety of other types of industrial solvents, such as alcohols, phenols, aldehydes, ketones, and esters, were also detected in various samples.
- Certain brands contained more than the labelled or advertised protein content, raising concerns of protein/amino-spiking with low quality ingredients.
Health Implications
- The World Health Organisation states that there is no safe level of Pb exposure.
- The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies aflatoxins as potentially carcinogenic for humans.
Gaps in regulation and quality control
- routine third-party lab testing
- transparent labelling practices
- mandatory disclosures of ingredient sources
What can consumers do?
- Buy only from trusted and certified brands.
- Always check for FSSAI approval and lab certifications.
- Avoid products promoted only by celebrities or influencers without medical backing.
- Whenever possible, try to get protein from natural food sources like milk, pulses, eggs, fish, nuts, etc.
- Before starting any supplement, it’s best to talk to a doctor or dietician to know if it’s really needed.
