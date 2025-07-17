Unsafe gains: 14% of Indian protein powders have toxins, 70% mislabelled

In a wake-up call for India’s growing fitness and wellness industry, a peer-reviewed study has revealed that 70 per cent of 36 popular protein supplements sold in India were mislabelled, while 14 per cent were found to contain dangerous toxins including heavy metals, pesticides, and fungus-derived aflatoxins.

The study, titled 'Citizen’s Protein Project' and published in the journal Medicine, was a self-funded initiative by researchers and concerned citizens to investigate what exactly goes into the most widely consumed protein powders in the Indian market.

What's wrong with the protein powder you're consuming?

The study, which involved laboratory testing of 36 protein powder samples, was conducted by researchers from Rajagiri Hospital (Kerala) and a US-based technology entrepreneur.

Key findings include: 70 per cent samples misrepresented their protein content 14 per cent samples were contaminated with aflatoxins (toxic compounds produced by moulds/fungus) 8.3 per cent were found to be contaminated by pesticide residues According to the study, most of the samples were contaminated with heavy metals: - Arsenic was detected in 13.9 per cent of the samples - Cadmium in 27.8 per cent samples - Lead in 75 per cent samples - Copper in 94.4 per cent samples

- None of the protein powder contained mercury or thallium Ingredients such as green tea extract, curcumin, garcinia cambogia and ashwagandha, which can be damaging for the liver in large doses, were present in several formulations. A wide variety of other types of industrial solvents, such as alcohols, phenols, aldehydes, ketones, and esters, were also detected in various samples. Certain brands contained more than the labelled or advertised protein content, raising concerns of protein/amino-spiking with low quality ingredients. Health Implications Prolonged exposure to these contaminants can lead to serious health problems such as liver damage, kidney dysfunction, hormonal imbalance, and even carcinogenic effects.

The World Health Organisation states that there is no safe level of Pb exposure.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies aflatoxins as potentially carcinogenic for humans. "Heavy metals such as lead, mercury, and arsenic can gradually accumulate in the body over time, damaging vital organs like the liver, kidneys, and brain. This build-up may lead to complications such as nerve damage, memory loss, and even organ failure. Pesticides disrupt hormonal balance, weaken the immune system, and potentially raise the risk of certain cancers," Dr K Sridhar Srinivasan, senior consultant for Internal Medicine at CARE Hospitals, told Business Standard.

"Aflatoxins, which are toxic compounds produced by certain fungi, are particularly hazardous. Prolonged exposure to aflatoxins can severely harm the liver and significantly increase the risk of developing liver cancer," he added. Gaps in regulation and quality control According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the India protein market size is estimated at $1.52 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $2.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.52 per cent during the forecast period of 2025-2030. Despite the growing market, the industry remains poorly regulated in India. Unlike pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements are not subject to strict pre-market approval.

The Citizen’s Protein Project report states that similar to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) does not approve herbal and dietary supplements (HDS). The safety of contents must be assured by the manufacturer, while the content and labelling are scrutinised by the FSSAI based on test results submitted by the manufacturer, that are not made public and remain non-transparent. The authors of the study have urged stricter enforcement by regulatory bodies like FSSAI, calling for: routine third-party lab testing

transparent labelling practices

mandatory disclosures of ingredient sources Adding to the discourse, Dr Srinivasan said, "All supplement brands should go through independent lab testing, and if they are found to be unsafe or mislabelled, they must face heavy penalties. There should also be a central database or website where consumers can check which brands are tested and approved. The FSSAI must ensure that labels clearly mention test certifications and ingredient details."