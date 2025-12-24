What really works for ADHD: Pills, therapy and what global evidence shows

Living with ADHD (Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) , a neurodevelopmental condition marked by persistent inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity, often means navigating a maze of advice on pills, therapy, diets, apps and exercise plans, all claiming to be the solution. But what actually works?

A major new study titled Benefits and harms of ADHD interventions: umbrella review and platform for shared decision making, published in The BMJ, attempts to settle this confusion.

By analysing more than 200 meta-analyses of clinical trials, covering 31 different interventions and 24 outcomes, researchers found that medications remain the most effective short-term treatments, with cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) showing clear benefits for adults.

However, almost all reliable evidence is short term, even though ADHD treatment often continues for years. To help families and clinicians weigh trade-offs, the researchers also launched an open-access decision-making website — the Evidence-Based Interventions for ADHD (EBI-ADHD) platform — allowing users to compare treatments by age group, see benefits and harms side by side, and understand how strong or uncertain the evidence is. Which ADHD treatments work best for children and adolescents? For children and adolescents, the strongest evidence supports medication, particularly in the short term of around 12 weeks. Five medicines showed moderate to high-certainty evidence for reducing ADHD symptoms

Among these, methylphenidate showed the most consistent benefits across clinicians, parents and teachers. However, some medicines were linked to poorer tolerability, meaning children were more likely to stop them due to side effects. What works best for adults with ADHD? In adults, the evidence base is narrower but clearer. The review found moderate to high-certainty evidence for: Methylphenidate

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) CBT was the only non-drug intervention with reasonably strong evidence for improving core ADHD symptoms in adults, particularly when assessed by clinicians. This makes it an important option for adults who cannot tolerate medication or prefer a non-pharmacological approach.

Are ADHD medicines safe and well tolerated? The study highlights a persistent tension in ADHD care : effectiveness versus tolerability. In children and adolescents, methylphenidate was not significantly worse than placebo for tolerability and even showed better overall acceptability. Amphetamines, however, were more likely to lead to treatment discontinuation due to side effects. In adults, the picture was more complex. Both methylphenidate and atomoxetine were associated with worse tolerability than placebo, indicating that side effects remain a challenge even when symptoms improve. Importantly, the review did not find strong evidence linking these medicines to increased suicidal behaviour in children and adolescents.

Do non-drug approaches like mindfulness or exercise really help? Many families explore non-drug options hoping for safer or longer-lasting benefits. According to the review, interventions such as mindfulness, exercise, acupuncture and cognitive training sometimes showed large improvements, but the quality of evidence was low or very low. This was usually because studies involved small samples or carried a high risk of bias. Mindfulness showed possible longer-term benefits in adults, but the evidence remained weak and inconclusive. In short, these approaches may help some individuals, but science cannot yet reliably predict who will benefit, by how much, or for how long.