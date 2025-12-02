Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 02:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / How soon HIV symptoms appear, and why most people don't notice them

How soon HIV symptoms appear, and why most people don't notice them

Health agencies warn that HIV begins replicating within hours of exposure and is most infectious in the first weeks, even when there are no symptoms or only mild, flu-like signs

HIV AIDS

Early HIV symptoms often resemble common viral infections, making timely testing essential, health agencies say. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

“If I had a risky encounter, when will I know?” According to global health authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HIV can enter the body, begin replicating almost instantly and still leave a person feeling completely normal for weeks, sometimes even years.

When does HIV start replicating inside the body?

 
According to the CDC, the virus begins replicating within 24 to 72 hours after entering the body. It targets CD4 cells, which are key defenders of the immune system, and spreads rapidly.
 
However, even while replication is happening, a person may feel normal. UNAIDS explains that the immune system initially attempts to contain the virus, and many people do not notice anything unusual.
 

Why can HIV remain asymptomatic for weeks or even years?

WHO notes that people can remain completely asymptomatic for several years after acquiring HIV. But even in the earliest phase, the body may show no outward signs despite the viral load being extremely high.
 
This means:

  • No symptoms does not mean no infection
  • Symptoms, when they appear, can be misleading

What do early HIV symptoms look like?

If symptoms appear, they usually emerge between 2 and 6 weeks after exposure. WHO describes this stage as “acute HIV infection”. The signs closely resemble flu, viral fever or common monsoon-season illnesses.
 
Common early symptoms include:
  • Fever
  • Rash
  • Sore throat
  • Swollen lymph nodes
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle aches
  • Night sweats
These symptoms occur because the immune system is mounting a strong defence. Because this immune reaction resembles other viral infections, many people dismiss it as “just a seasonal virus”.
 
Importantly, early signs may signal the most infectious period of HIV. Viral load, which is the amount of virus in the blood, is at its peak during this phase, often even before symptoms appear.

If you think you are at risk, when should you get tested?

According to the CDC:
  • Fourth-generation tests can detect most infections within 18–45 days
  • Antibody-only rapid tests may take 23–90 days
Testing too early can create a false sense of security. Repeat testing is often necessary depending on the type of test used.

What should a person do after possible exposure but no symptoms?

Experts advise:
  • Do not wait for symptoms as most people do not get noticeable ones
  • Get a fourth-generation test after 18–45 days or as advised by a clinician
  • Consider PEP if exposure was within 72 hours
  • Retest during the window period
  • Avoid self-diagnosing as symptoms cannot confirm or rule out HIV
  • Speak to a healthcare provider for the correct testing schedule
Health agencies emphasise that HIV’s symptom timeline is not intuitive. The virus begins working quickly, may cause flu-like symptoms within weeks or may remain silent for years. Testing at the right time is the only reliable way to know your status. 

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports HIV Aids health news

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

