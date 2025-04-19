Saturday, April 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / World Liver Day 2025: Why liver damage is not just about alcohol anymore

World Liver Day 2025: Why liver damage is not just about alcohol anymore

World Liver Day 2025 highlights a rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in India. Experts explain how diet, exercise, and routine tests can prevent liver damage-even without alcohol use

world liver day, liver health

World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19, a date chosen by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), which was founded in 1966. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Let us be honest—how often do we actually think about our liver? Most of us only pay attention when something goes wrong. Yet this vital organ functions tirelessly, filtering toxins, aiding digestion, storing essential nutrients, maintaining overall balance, and keeping our system running like a well-oiled machine. That is why April 19, marked as World Liver Day, is a perfect reminder to give this silent powerhouse the attention it deserves.
 
Before we go further, here is a surprise: You do not have to be a drinker to suffer from liver disease. “Today, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has outnumbered alcohol-induced cirrhosis cases in India,” said Dr Gourdas Choudhuri, Chairman, Department of Gastroenterology & Hepatobiliary Sciences, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in a telephoinc conversation with Business Standard.
 

Signs of liver damage: What symptoms should you watch out for? 

“The liver has an incredible ability to regenerate, so the early stages of liver damage often come without any symptoms,” explains Dr Choudhuri. “It’s often picked up accidentally through blood tests or ultrasounds done for unrelated reasons.”
 
When symptoms do show up, they often include:
  • Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes) 
  • Unexplained fatigue 
  • Loss of appetite or nausea 
  • Itching without visible rashes 
  • Dark-coloured urine
 
“Fatigue is a particularly overlooked symptom,” he adds, “as many people experience it for months before getting diagnosed.”

Also Read

World Liver Day 2024

Healthy life: Fixing food habits cut liver disease risk by 50%, say experts

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Dynastic mindset obstructs inclusive growth in India, says CM Yogi

India UK

India-UK trade deal: Indian team may visit London to fix pending issues

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Big boost in mutual ties in recent years: Foreign Secy on PM's Saudi visit

India US trade, US import tariffs 2025, reciprocal tariffs India, Indian exporters US, apparel export India, 90-day tariff pause, US India trade relations, export challenges tailor-made goods, US tariff impact India, Indo-US apparel trade

BTA push: Indian team to visit US next week to discuss modalities

Causes of liver disease: Why fatty liver is rising in India 

According to Dr Choudhuri, the number one culprit is fatty liver, which now affects both drinkers and non-drinkers.
 
He breaks it down simply: “Fatty liver occurs when there’s a calorie imbalance—more is going in than being burned off. The top contributors? Sugary foods, refined carbs, and cooking oils. A single gram of oil has more than twice the calories of rice or roti.”
 
The bigger issue is metabolic syndrome—a cluster of conditions including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. “These not only lead to fatty liver but also make you more vulnerable to heart disease,” he warns.

Liver-friendly diet: Best foods to eat and avoid for liver health 

Want to be kind to your liver? Start with what you eat. Based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and expert recommendations:
 
Add these to your plate: 
  • Leafy greens (spinach, methi) 
  • Fresh fruits (especially citrus and berries) 
  • Whole grains (oats, brown rice, millets) 
  • Lean proteins (pulses, tofu) 
  • Healthy fats (nuts, seeds, olive oil) 
  • Plenty of water 
  • A moderate amount of black coffee
 
And cut back on:
  • Alcohol 
  • Refined sugar (cakes, sweets, fizzy drinks) 
  • Processed and fried foods 
  • Excess salt 
  • Overuse of cooking oil
 
“People often ask, ‘But I don’t drink—how can I have liver damage?’” says Dr Choudhuri. “That’s the misconception. The modern Indian diet and sedentary lifestyle are doing enough damage.”
 
He suggests:
  • Getting an annual liver function test 
  • Watching your weight and waistline 
  • Exercising regularly 
  • Keeping cholesterol and blood sugar levels in check

World Liver Day 2025: Theme, history, and why it matters

 
World Liver Day is observed every year on April 19, a date chosen by the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), which was founded in 1966. Since 2010, the day has become a global platform to raise awareness about liver-related diseases, encourage prevention, and promote liver health. The theme for World Liver Day 2025 is ‘Food is Medicine’.

India’s liver health mission: Government urges lifestyle change

 
In India, liver diseases are a growing concern, with a significant portion of the urban population affected by conditions such as NAFLD. On this World Liver Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of a healthy diet, urging citizens to reduce oil intake and be mindful of obesity. Union Health Minister J P Nadda also highlighted the need for greater awareness around liver health.
 
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has urged people to take a pledge for better health, commit to reducing edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent, and adopt a healthier lifestyle. 
 
Your liver does not ask for much—just a little care, a better diet, and regular movement. This World Liver Day, make one small change. Whether it’s skipping that second helping of fries or going for a brisk walk, every choice adds up.

More From This Section

Cancer, chemotherapy, women's health

Hope after chemo: Lymph node removal may boost ovarian cancer survival

Ayushman Bharat Health Centre

Delhi govt directs 110 hospitals to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Aiims Delhi among world's top 100 hospitals; who ranked number 1?

Drugs medicine

Govt restricts sale of anti-cold drug combination for children under 4 yrs

Dolo-650

Dolo-650 is India's favourite popping pill. But how much is too much?

Topics : Liver fatty liver cirrhosis Health with BS health news healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

RR vs LSG Playing 11Yes Bank Q4 Results 2025RCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGT vs DC Playing11IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon