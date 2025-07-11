Friday, July 11, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Love dal-chawal? It could be key to a healthier heart, says cardiologist

Love dal-chawal? It could be key to a healthier heart, says cardiologist

A UP-based cardiologist shares five simple, sustainable changes in your Indian diet that could reduce cholesterol, improve heart health and prevent disease

daal rice, daal chawal

According to the cardiologist, ditching refined grains like maida and excess white rice can go a long way. Image: AdobeStock

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Can your everyday Indian meal keep your heart safe? According to experts, with the right choices, traditional Indian food can be both tasty and great for your heart.
 
Dr Jivitesh Satija, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Heritage Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhadawar, UP, and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, recently shared a heart-friendly desi diet on Instagram that’s flavourful, simple to follow, and sustainable in the long run. And no, it doesn’t involve imported superfoods, boring salads or bland oats.
 
“Real heart protection starts in the kitchen,” said Dr Satija in the post. 
 
 
What’s the 5-step desi fix for a healthier heart?

Also Read

Fact check Friday mental health

From weakness to shame: 15 mental health myths that harm more than help

health insurance plans

Govt may bring health claims portal under FinMin to tackle inflated costs

Alzheimer's blood test, brain health

Study finds four symptom pathways that may lead to Alzheimer's disease

heart attack, heart attack early signs

Why the first 60 minutes after a heart attack can make all the difference

autism

Could a special vitamin D3 boost ease core autism symptoms in children?

 
Dr Jivitesh outlined five simple yet powerful changes that are easy to follow and sustain:
 
  • Less refined carbs, sugar, and outside food
 
  • More fibre-rich, protein-packed, gut-friendly foods
 
  • Good fat—not zero fat
 
  • Anti-inflammatory herbs, nuts, seeds, and seasonal fruits
 
  • Fix hidden nutrient gaps like vitamin B12 and omega-3
 
Can switching grains improve your heart health?
 
According to Dr Jivitesh, ditching refined grains like maida and excess white rice can go a long way. He recommends incorporating whole wheat, bajra, jowar, brown rice, oats and quinoa.
 
These grains are rich in fibre, which helps regulate blood sugar, lower LDL (bad cholesterol), and improve blood pressure, he said. 
 
Are most Indians getting enough daily protein?
 
Most young Indians don’t. But protein is essential for muscle strength, better metabolism, and sustained energy—especially for desk-bound professionals.
 
Dr Jivitesh recommended including a protein source in every meal:
 
  • Vegetarian options: Moong, toor, rajma, chana, besan, soy, curd, paneer, milk, tofu
 
  • Non-vegetarian choices: Eggs, chicken, fish
 
Quick tip: Combine dal with rice or dal with curd for a complete protein profile.
 
“Aim for 1–1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily,” he advised.
 
Which underrated Indian superfoods support heart health?
 
According to Dr Jivitesh, your spice box is full of heart-healthy heroes, including:
 
  • Raw garlic (1–2 cloves daily): Can cut total cholesterol by up to 15 per cent
 
  • Amla (fruit or powder): Boosts HDL and reduces LDL
 
  • Haldi with black pepper: Fights inflammation
 
  • Curry leaves, ginger, methi seeds: Support overall heart function
   
What should your ideal plate look like?
 
According to Dr Jivitesh, balance is everything. Here’s what to keep on your plate:
 
  • Half a plate of vegetables
 
  • One to two fruits daily
 
  • Fermented foods: Curd, buttermilk
 
Here’s what to keep for occasional cheat days:
 
  • Maida-heavy items
 
  • Sugar and packaged sweets
 
  • Colas, bakery snacks, fried papads, and achars
 
Why should Indians focus more on heart-healthy diets now?
 
Because heart disease is hitting Indians earlier than ever. Citing a Lancet Global Health report, Dr Satija said that Indians develop heart issues 10–15 years earlier than people in Western countries. Even more worrying? One in four heart attack patients in India is under 40.
 
“More sugar, more fried and processed foods, and a serious lack of fibre, protein, omega-3s, and vitamin B12 are causing the rise in heart problems in the country,” said Dr Jivitesh.
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 
     

More From This Section

office gossip

Office gossip harming your peace? Here's how to protect your mental health

doomscrolling anxiety, social media stress

Love bad news? Why you can't stop doomscrolling and how to break free

plastic tea cups, office chai health risk

Could your daily office chai be harming your hormones, making you sick?

stomach ache

Stomach cancer: Study warns 1.6 million Indians born after 2008 at risk

heart attack

Heart attack vs cardiac arrest: What's the difference and why it matters

Topics : Health with BS unhealthy diets Cardiovascular disease heart health Heart diseases The Indian diet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon