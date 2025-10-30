Men get breast cancer too, but most find out far too late, say doctors

When we hear the word breast cancer, most of us hardly imagine a man standing in that frame. But men, too, can develop it, and because awareness is so low, many are diagnosed late. Doctors say the lack of information, stigma, and confusion with benign conditions like gynecomastia often delay treatment, making the disease more dangerous than it needs to be.

According to Dr Vaishali Zamre, Director and Head, Breast Cancer Centre, Andromeda Cancer Hospital, male breast cancer (MBC) exists, and awareness around it is alarmingly low. “Male breast cancer survivors hesitate to discuss this concern openly due to awkwardness. As a result, it remains hidden from public understanding,” she said.

Male breast cancer: not rare enough to ignore According to a February 2025 report in The Lancet, male breast cancer accounts for around 1 per cent of all breast cancers and roughly 0.3 per cent of all male cancers worldwide. The number sounds small until you realise that most cases are discovered late, when the disease has already advanced. Dr Zamre notes that while Indian registry data confirm the rarity of male breast cancer, cases are steadily showing up in tertiary hospitals. Global analyses also reveal a gradual rise over past decades, mostly due to an ageing population and improved detection.

Who is most at risk? Most men in India diagnosed with breast cancer are in their late 50s to early 60s. But age is not the only factor at play — family history and certain biological conditions also raise the odds. According to Dr Zamre, “Risk factors include BRCA mutations, hormonal imbalance, obesity, liver disease, testicular disorders, and prior chest irradiation.” She adds that Indian data show a tendency for central subareolar tumours and delayed diagnosis, which means that the cancer starts right behind the nipple and often goes unnoticed for months. Dr Zamre stresses that “any persistent lump, nipple discharge or retraction must not be ignored.” A simple clinical exam, breast imaging, and a core-needle biopsy can make all the difference between early detection and late regret.