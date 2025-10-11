Stigma at work: Three in four Indians hide mental health reasons for leave

Nearly three in four Indian professionals still hesitate to be transparent about taking time off for mental health reasons, according to a new Naukri Pulse 2025 survey conducted ahead of World Mental Health Day. The findings, drawn from over 19,000 jobseekers across 80 industries, highlight that stigma and workplace culture continue to hinder open conversations around mental wellbeing.

Openness about mental health

Nearly 3 in 4 Indian professionals reportedly hesitate to be transparent about taking time off for mental health, the report says.

45 per cent mark mental health days as regular sick leave.

19 per cent of employees avoid taking leave for mental health altogether, while 9 per cent make another excuse.

Only 28 per cent are comfortable being explicit about taking mental health leave.

Transparency about mental health varies sharply with experience. Freshers and early-career professionals (0–5 years of work experience) are the most hesitant. Around 25 per cent would openly call a mental health day what it is, while 43 per cent would quietly label it as sick leave. In contrast, around 40 per cent of senior professionals said they’d be comfortable being upfront about it.

Industry culture plays a big part, too. In the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector, over 30 per cent of professionals are open about taking leave for mental health reasons. But in Design and Hospitality, the stigma runs deeper, with around 28 per cent saying they would rather skip taking leave altogether than mention mental health. Real reasons why employees hold back: 31 per cent of the employees fear being viewed as incapable.

27 per cent worry about judgement from colleagues.

21 per cent fear being dismissed as making excuses or worry it could affect career growth. The fear of judgment is strongest in aviation (42 per cent) and automobile (33 per cent), where high performance standards leave little space for vulnerability. In real estate, 37 per cent of employees fear peer judgment over appearing incapable (29 per cent).

Experience also shapes this fear as younger professionals worry about proving themselves, while seniors are more concerned about what others might think. “Stigma around mental illness remains one of the biggest barriers to prompt diagnosis and treatment of related neurological issues,” said Dr Kunal Bahrani, clinical director, Neurology, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad. Many patients hesitate to discuss anxiety or depression until symptoms become neurological, such as insomnia, panic attacks, or migraines, said Bahrani. “It is crucial that we normalise mental health conversations, especially in workplaces, and integrate mental well-being into overall health check-ups,” he said. What’s taking a toll on mental health When asked what’s hurting their mental wellbeing at work, most professionals pointed to

Poor work–life balance (39 per cent)

Micromanaging bosses (30 per cent)

Lack of recognition (22 per cent)

Fear of making mistakes (10 per cent) While work–life balance is the biggest concern overall, the stress triggers vary by sector. In pharma, over one in four professionals say a lack of recognition hurts their mental wellbeing most, while in KPO (knowledge process outsourcing) and research, micromanaging bosses (33 per cent) top the list. Work experience plays a big role in shaping stressors. Early-career employees (30 per cent) often worry about making mistakes, while senior professionals (40 per cent) are more likely to feel strained by micromanagement.

Flexibility emerges as an effective solution Employees are clear about what they want – flexibility, with 60 per cent saying that flexible work options would make the biggest difference to their mental wellbeing. Meanwhile, only 10 per cent thought paid mental health days would be the most impactful change. The demand for flexibility is strongest in sectors like emerging technologies, where 71 per cent of professionals prioritise it, and BPO, where 61 per cent say it would most improve their mental wellbeing. Senior professionals show a slight shift, with about one in three preferring stress-management workshops. However, most early- and mid-career employees, 63 per cent, still see flexibility as the best way to support mental health.