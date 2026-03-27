New study reveals metformin's unexpected brain pathway and its wider impact

If you or someone you know takes metformin, you might assume it lowers blood sugar primarily by acting on the liver. However, new findings suggest the story is far more complex, with the brain playing a crucial role in how the drug works.
A study titled “Low-dose metformin requires brain Rap1 for its antidiabetic effects”, published in the journal Science Advances, is now reshaping this understanding by identifying an unexpected mechanism centred in the brain.
What did the study find about metformin’s brain mechanism?
Traditionally, metformin was believed to lower blood sugar by acting on the liver and gut. However, researchers led by the Baylor College of Medicine have identified a previously hidden brain-based mechanism that plays a central role in how the drug works.
The study shows that the drug does not just act peripherally but also directly influences brain activity to regulate glucose levels.
“It’s been widely accepted that metformin lowers blood glucose primarily by reducing glucose output in the liver. Other studies have found that it acts through the gut,” said Makoto Fukuda, a pathophysiologist at Baylor.
“We looked into the brain as it is widely recognised as a key regulator of whole-body glucose metabolism. We investigated whether and how the brain contributes to the anti-diabetic effects of metformin,” he added.
The researchers focused on a small protein called Rap1, located in the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), a region that helps regulate energy balance and blood sugar. They found:
Metformin suppresses Rap1 activity in the brain
This suppression is essential for lowering blood glucose
The drug activates specific nerve cells known as SF1 neurons
These neurons help regulate whole-body glucose metabolism
In simple terms, instead of only working through organs like the liver, metformin also taps into the brain’s control centre for energy regulation.
While the findings are promising, researchers caution that more work is needed, particularly in human studies. The current evidence strongly supports a brain-based mechanism, but scientists aim to further explore how this pathway can be safely and effectively targeted in clinical settings.
Future research will likely focus on:
Confirming these effects in humans
Developing brain-targeted diabetes therapies
Exploring links to neurological and metabolic disorders