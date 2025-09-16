Tiny plastics in arteries might heighten heart attack risk, experts warn

The plastics crisis may not just be an environmental problem - it could also be harming our hearts. A new study, Microplastics and nanoplastics: tiny threats for cardiovascular diseases? published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, suggests that microplastics (MPs) and nanoplastics (NPs) may be emerging risk factors for cardiovascular disease , including heart attacks.

“While a lot of the plastics in arteries match what we eat or breathe, their presence in arterial plaques is more concerning. This is because they seem embedded in vascular tissue, contributing to inflammation and long-term cardiovascular damage rather than simply passing through the body,” said Dr Dibyaranjan Behera, consultant, interventional cardiologist, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

What are microplastics and nanoplastics? ALSO READ: Love chewing gum? You may actually be munching microplastics, finds study Microplastics (MPs) are plastic fragments generally between 1 µm and 5 mm in size, while nanoplastics (NPs) are much smaller, typically under 1 µm. Both are generated from breakdown of larger plastic products (e.g. packaging, bottles, synthetic fibres), and are pervasive in air, water, food, and soil. These can cross biological barriers and reach tissues that larger particles may not. Key findings: Plastics in plaques Researchers have found MPs and NPs inside atherosclerotic plaques (the fatty, inflammatory build-ups inside arteries).

In a human cohort, individuals who had detectable MPs / NPs in their plaques had about a 4.5-fold greater risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs) compared to those without detectable particles. MACEs include heart attacks, stroke, and related serious problems.

Preclinical (animal or in-vitro) studies also show that these particles can promote endothelial dysfunction, oxidative stress, inflammation, and even cell death. These are processes known to play a part in plaque formation and destabilisation. While researchers are still working to understand the full scale of the danger, one thing is clear: the higher the load of plastics in our arteries, the greater the potential threat to heart health. “Another recent study led by Sai Rahul Ponnana, a research data scientist at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, reinforces this concern. He explained that initial evidence from his research shows microplastic exposure may impact cardiovascular health, particularly in relation to chronic, noncommunicable conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and stroke,” said Dr Vikas Kohli, founder of Child Heart Foundation.

How plastics might harm our heart Several mechanisms are proposed by which MPs/NPs could contribute to cardiovascular disease: Direct tissue damage – The particles themselves may interfere with normal cell function in artery walls or blood vessels.

Carrier of toxins – Plastics often bind or carry other harmful substances (heavy metals, pesticides etc.), which could exacerbate damage.

Inflammation & immune response – Exposure appears to trigger inflammation, which is central to atherosclerosis (build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls).

Disturbance to gut microbiota – There is some evidence the particles might disrupt gut bacteria, which in turn can influence systemic inflammation and cardiovascular health. “In some cases, microplastics have been tied to clotting abnormalities. Besides microplastics, nanoplastics can penetrate tissue further to harm mitochondria and change the behaviour of vascular smooth muscle cells. Collectively, they increase the likelihood of heart attacks and strokes,” added Dr Behera.

ALSO READ: Glass bottles may have more microplastics than plastic, shows French study Certain groups appear to be particularly vulnerable, he shared. “Those who are already ill with cardiovascular disease, older people who have had lifelong exposure, and children with developing systems that are more sensitive. Higher levels of plastic dust exposure at work also increase the risk, as does compromised gut or lung barrier function,” he said. What we don’t yet know It is still unclear whether microplastics and nanoplastics directly cause heart disease or if their presence simply signals other underlying risks. Long-term human studies are needed.

Nanoplastics may be more harmful because they can travel more easily through the body, but scientists do not yet know which plastic types or sources pose the greatest threat.

Researchers are still studying how plastics get into the bloodstream, whether through inhalation, ingestion, or skin contact, and how much exposure is enough to cause harm. Is it possible to detox microplastics? Doctors caution that while lifestyle measures can support overall cardiovascular health, there is currently no medical procedure or drug that can reliably “clean” microplastics from the blood. "At the moment, there’s no clinical evidence that removing plastics through such methods translates into better health outcomes. In fact, experts caution that some of these procedures may themselves introduce new plastic particles through the tubing and filters,” said Dr Kohli.

Adding to the point, Dr Behera said, “Experimental treatments have been attempted in isolated instances, including high-profile cases such as that of the actor Orlando Bloom and his much-publicised blood-filtration or plasma-exchange therapy, but experts stress these are unproven and lack support from large clinical trials. Although such treatments might temporarily reduce the number of plastic particles that circulate in the blood, they may not remove those that accumulate within artery walls or organs.” Preventive measures Given the emerging evidence, experts suggest a need for: Public health & regulatory action to reduce plastic pollution and human exposure.

Clinical research to explore whether existing cardiovascular treatments can mitigate the harm from MPs/NPs.

Reducing reliance on single-use plastics and opting for glass or stainless-steel containers instead of plastic.

Limiting use of synthetic textile products. For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS “It is equally important to protect the heart with measures like keeping blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes under control, staying active, and following a balanced diet. Since the science on microplastics is still evolving, combining exposure reduction with classic heart health practices is the most sensible way forward,” said Dr Kohli.