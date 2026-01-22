How rotating workouts weekly may cut disease risk, add years to your life

If you are loyal to just one form of exercise, daily walks, weekend cycling or an occasional yoga session, it may be time to rethink your routine. Growing evidence suggests that mixing different types of physical activity, rather than sticking to a single workout style, could be one of the most effective ways to live longer and age better.

Recent research published in BMJ Medicine found that adults who combined aerobic activity with muscle-strengthening exercises had a significantly lower risk of early death compared to those who relied on aerobic exercise alone.

What research says about the ideal exercise mix

A large population-based study titled “Physical activity types, variety, and mortality: results from two prospective cohort studies”, found that adults who met both aerobic and muscle-strengthening guidelines had a significantly lower risk of early death compared to those who did aerobic exercise alone.

The study showed that relying only on activities such as walking, jogging or cycling, while beneficial, does not offer the same longevity advantage as pairing cardio with resistance training. Most individual forms of exercise were linked to a lower risk of death from any cause.

People who engaged in the widest mix of physical activities saw the greatest longevity benefits.

A varied exercise routine was associated with a 13 to 41 per cent lower risk of death from cancer, heart disease, lung disease and other causes.

lower risk of death from cancer, heart disease, lung disease and other causes. The strongest benefits were seen with around six hours of moderate exercise or three hours of vigorous activity per week. Importantly, the research also found that benefits were seen even when activity was spread across the week in short bouts.

“Even brief bouts of activity spread through the week are beneficial,” says Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram. “Consistency matters more than intensity.” Dr Swapnil Keny, Consultant – Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement, Fortis Hospital, Mumbai, adds that rotating workouts also prevents burnout and overuse injuries. “The body adapts quickly to monotony. Variety keeps benefits high and injury risk low.” Why one form of exercise is not enough “Each exercise challenges the body in a different but complementary way,” says Dr Tayal. Aerobic workouts improve heart and lung health, strength training preserves muscle and bone, flexibility keeps joints mobile, and balance work reduces fall risk.

“A regimen that concentrates on only one type of exercise creates vulnerabilities,” he explains. “Over time, these gaps can accelerate the ageing process.” How different exercises support longevity Experts agree that longevity is not built by cardio alone. Each movement type plays a distinct role: Aerobic exercise lowers cardiovascular risk and improves metabolism

Strength training prevents muscle wasting, insulin resistance and osteoporosis

Flexibility exercises maintain joint range of motion and reduce injury risk

Balance training cuts the risk of falls and fractures, a major threat to longevity in older adults According to Dr Keny, a mixed routine works holistically. “Each modality supports different physiological systems—cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, neurological and even mental health. Strengthening them together allows the body to function more efficiently with age.”

“Strength and aerobic training together significantly reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers and cognitive decline,” Dr Tayal notes. Flexibility and balance training further protect independence by preventing injuries that can lead to long-term disability. What should different age groups do? Experts recommend tailoring exercise mixes by life stage: Younger adults: Cardio, strength and mobility to build long-term resilience Working professionals: Strength for back and core, stretching and stress-relief exercises Older adults: Low-impact cardio, strength training, balance work and regular stretching Post-menopausal women: Strength training alongside aerobic exercise to protect bones and joints

Is it ever too late to start? One of the most encouraging findings from recent research is that starting later still helps. “Even people who begin exercising in midlife or later see meaningful longevity benefits,” says Dr Tayal. Muscle loss can be reversed, cardiovascular health improves, and mortality risk falls. Dr Keny agrees, especially for those with sedentary lifestyles. “A mixed approach improves adherence. People can adjust workouts based on energy, time and physical capacity, which makes long-term consistency more realistic.” Exercise beyond muscles: Don’t forget your eyes Modern lifestyles demand attention to less obvious aspects of movement, including eye health.

“Targeted routines, eye rotations and palming help counter digital eye strain caused by prolonged screen exposure,” explains Dr M B Dinesh, Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals, Chennai. He suggests - Pencil push-ups: Focus on the tip of a pencil as you slowly bring it closer to your nose and move it away again; helps strengthen eye convergence and reduce screen-related strain. Smooth pursuits: Follow a finger or pen moving slowly in horizontal, vertical and diagonal directions; improves natural eye tracking lost during prolonged screen use. Palming: Gently cup warm palms over closed eyes for 1–2 minutes; relaxes eye muscles and supports healthy tear production after long screen hours.