World Brain Day 2025: Brain health for all ages, push for global equity

World Brain Day is observed annually on July 22. It was established by the World Federation of Neurology (WFN) in 2014, commemorating the Federation’s founding on the same date in 1957. The initiative aims to raise awareness about brain health and advocate for neurological care around the world.

Need to prioritise brain health

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines brain health as “the state of brain functioning across cognitive, sensory, emotional, behavioural, and motor domains, allowing a person to realise their full potential over the life course, irrespective of the presence or absence of disorders.”

Put simply, brain health enables individuals to lead productive and meaningful lives—whether they are children learning in school, adults managing work and relationships, or older people maintaining independence.

Yet, neurological and mental conditions can arise at any life stage, often resulting from disrupted brain development, structural damage, or impaired functioning. World Brain Day: Origin and global reach The concept for World Brain Day originated with a proposal by WFN’s Public Awareness and Advocacy Committee during the World Congress of Neurology in 2013. It was formally endorsed by the WFN Board of Trustees in 2014. Since then, organisations across Asia, Africa, Latin America and other regions have used the day to raise awareness around epilepsy, stroke, migraine, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Theme for 2025: Brain health for all ages This year, the WFN has chosen 'Brain Health for All Ages' as its central theme, aiming to spotlight the importance of brain health from pre-conception through to old age.

The theme aligns with the Intersectoral Global Action Plan (IGAP) for epilepsy and other neurological disorders (2022–2031), as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The campaign seeks to elevate brain health as a global priority by fighting stigma, promoting early intervention, and advocating for policy reforms that emphasise equity and access. Why it matters A 2021 study in The Lancet Neurology found that over 3 billion people worldwide live with neurological conditions. According to the WHO, the global burden of disease due to these conditions—measured in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs)—has risen by 18 per cent since 1990.

Crucially, more than 80 per cent of deaths and health loss from neurological disorders occur in low- and middle-income countries. In India, the National Mental Health Survey (2015–16) by NIMHANS found that 10.6 per cent of adults experience mental disorders, with a lifetime prevalence of 13.7 per cent. A 2016 study in Disease Control Priorities reported a 44 per cent increase in the burden of mental, neurological, and substance use disorders in India between 1990 and 2013. This figure is expected to rise by another 23 per cent by 2025—posing a significant challenge for healthcare systems and policymakers.

WFN’s five messages for 2025 The WFN campaign for World Brain Day 2025 centres around five core messages: Awareness: Promote early recognition and reduce stigma around neurological conditions Education: Train professionals, caregivers and the public with the latest information Prevention: Encourage nutrition, immunisation, blood pressure control, and healthy lifestyles Access to care: Ensure affordable rehabilitation and neurological services, especially in underserved regions Advocacy: Push for greater funding, stronger infrastructure, and effective policy reforms World Brain Day 2025 reinforces the idea that brain health is a lifelong endeavour and a basic human right. Through awareness campaigns, educational efforts, and calls for equitable care, the initiative serves as a reminder: every brain matters, at every age.