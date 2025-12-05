Why women need much more protein than they realise, doctors explain

A hidden deficiency that shows up everywhere
- Fatigue and low energy
- Hair fall and poor skin health
- Reduced muscle strength
- Low immunity
- Poor hormone balance
Why protein matters for women
- Hormone imbalance - irregular cycles, worsening PMS, mood swings
- Sluggish metabolism - increased cravings, weight gain, insulin resistance
- Fertility challenges - poor egg quality, hormonal disruption
- Bone and muscle loss - especially after 35 and during menopause
- Postpartum issues - slow recovery, low milk supply, increased hair fall
How much protein do women actually need?
- Adolescence - 0.9 to 1 g/kg/body weight of protein intake supports growth, bone mass, hormones
- Pregnancy - 1.1 to 1.3 g/kg/day for fetal growth and maternal tissue expansion
- Postpartum & Lactation - additional 13 to 19 g/day for recovery and milk production
- Menopause - 1.0 to 1.4 g/kg/day to counter muscle and bone loss
Why women consume less protein
- Protein-rich foods are viewed as 'heavy' or for fitness enthusiasts, growing kids
- Dal/Pulses are assumed to be enough, without adequate quantity
- Fear of eggs, dairy or nuts due to dieting trends
- Cultural norms where women prioritise others’ meals over their own
- Vegetarian diets with low amino acid profile
Easy ways to add more protein
- Add one good-quality protein to every meal like paneer, curd, soya, eggs, lean meat
- Aim for a cereal–pulse–milk–soya balance of 3:1:1.5, means 3 parts cereals, 1 part pulses and 1.5 parts of milk/protein
- Vegetarian: dals, rajma, chana, soya chunks, tofu, paneer, curd, sprouts, peanuts, besan chilla
- Non-vegetarian: eggs, lean meat, chicken, freshwater fish
- Quick additions: roasted chana, peanuts chikki, yoghurt bowls, paneer smoothies
