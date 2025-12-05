Home / Health / Why women need much more protein than they realise, doctors explain

Why women need much more protein than they realise, doctors explain

From adolescence to menopause, women need far more protein than they realise. Doctors explain how chronic low intake fuels fatigue, hormonal imbalance and poor recovery, and how to fix it easily

women and protein
A woman enjoys a balanced, protein-rich meal, highlighting everyday healthy eating.(Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Women are chronically under-consuming one of the most essential nutrients their bodies rely on - protein. Despite juggling demanding jobs, family responsibilities and major life transitions, their plates remain heavily tilted toward carb-rich sources, with very little protein to support energy, hormones, fertility and long-term health.
 
“Across age groups, Indian women typically fall short of their daily protein needs by as much as 50–80 per cent,” says Dr Shantanu Das, vice-president & head of food sciences, Foods Division, ITC Limited.
 
“Meals are still largely carb-heavy, and protein is often viewed as optional, required only for growing children or fitness enthusiasts,” he adds.
 

A hidden deficiency that shows up everywhere

 
“In clinical practice, I routinely find that most women underestimate their nutritional needs and overestimate the amount of protein they consume,” says Dr Gandhali Deorukhkar, a Mumbai-based obstetrician-gynaecologist. Skipped breakfasts, tea-and-biscuit snack routines, and carb-heavy lunches mean working women, and especially pregnant and new mothers, fall short daily.
 
Common signs of deficiency include:
 
  • Fatigue and low energy
  • Hair fall and poor skin health
  • Reduced muscle strength
  • Low immunity
  • Poor hormone balance
 
 

Why protein matters for women

 
Protein is foundational for the body’s daily functioning. Key impacts of low protein intake:
 
  • Hormone imbalance - irregular cycles, worsening PMS, mood swings
  • Sluggish metabolism - increased cravings, weight gain, insulin resistance
  • Fertility challenges - poor egg quality, hormonal disruption
  • Bone and muscle loss - especially after 35 and during menopause
  • Postpartum issues - slow recovery, low milk supply, increased hair fall
 
Archana S, chief dietician, KIMS Hospitals, Bengaluru, explains that peptide hormones, such as insulin and growth hormone, are made from proteins. Without adequate intake, the body struggles to maintain balance across metabolism, appetite, gut and reproductive health.
 
“Protein stabilizes blood sugar, supports hormone production and prevents muscle loss,” explains Dr Deorukhkar. “Long-term deficiency can affect metabolism, fertility, recovery and emotional wellbeing,” she adds.
 

How much protein do women actually need?

 
“Requirements range from 0.8 to 1.2 g per kg body weight, about 50 g per day,” says Dr Das. However, during certain stages, the protein need spikes significantly:
 
  • Adolescence - 0.9 to 1 g/kg/body weight of protein intake supports growth, bone mass, hormones
  • Pregnancy - 1.1 to 1.3 g/kg/day for fetal growth and maternal tissue expansion
  • Postpartum & Lactation - additional 13 to 19 g/day for recovery and milk production
  • Menopause - 1.0 to 1.4 g/kg/day to counter muscle and bone loss
 
Across all stages, distribution across meals matters. “It’s important that protein makes up 15–20 per cent of each meal, roughly 15 g per meal,” says Dr Das. 
 

Why women consume less protein

 
  • Protein-rich foods are viewed as 'heavy' or for fitness enthusiasts, growing kids
  • Dal/Pulses are assumed to be enough, without adequate quantity
  • Fear of eggs, dairy or nuts due to dieting trends
  • Cultural norms where women prioritise others’ meals over their own
  • Vegetarian diets with low amino acid profile
 
The result is a chronic gap that compounds over years. Dr Sangita Gandhi, Obstetrician-Gynaecologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, Mumbai, adds that women’s meals are often hurried, low in diversity, and shaped by cultural habits such as 'women eating last', leading to poor-quality protein intake.
 
“There is a common misconception that protein consumption necessarily leads to ‘bulky’ muscles in women, which makes many hesitant to include adequate protein in their routine diet,” says Archana.
 

Easy ways to add more protein

 
Bridging the gap doesn’t require expensive supplements or drastic shifts. Dr Das recommends:
 
  • Add one good-quality protein to every meal like paneer, curd, soya, eggs, lean meat
  • Aim for a cereal–pulse–milk–soya balance of 3:1:1.5, means 3 parts cereals, 1 part pulses and 1.5 parts of milk/protein
 
Dr Gandhi suggests affordable everyday options, such as:
 
  • Vegetarian: dals, rajma, chana, soya chunks, tofu, paneer, curd, sprouts, peanuts, besan chilla
  • Non-vegetarian: eggs, lean meat, chicken, freshwater fish
  • Quick additions: roasted chana, peanuts chikki, yoghurt bowls, paneer smoothies
 
“Even simple steps like adding vegetables to dal, paneer cubes to sabzi, having milk daily, or snacking on curd, peanuts or sprouts can make a measurable difference,” says Dr Gandhi. 

More from this series:

    
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

Health with BS

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

