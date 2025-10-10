Why women struggle more with depression? Is it written in your genes

Published recently in the journal Nature Communications, the research titled Sex-stratified genome-wide association meta-analysis of major depressive disorder reveals that while men and women share more than 7,000 gene variants linked to major depressive disorder (MDD), women carry an additional 6,000 that may explain their higher risk. Women may be nearly twice as likely to develop depression because of thousands of unique genetic variations, a large international study has found.Published recently in the journal Nature Communications, the research titled Sex-stratified genome-wide association meta-analysis of major depressive disorder reveals that while men and women share more than 7,000 gene variants linked to major depressive disorder (MDD), women carry an additional 6,000 that may explain their higher risk.

This means women’s genetic makeup places them under a heavier burden of risk, in addition to social and environmental stressors.

Researchers analysed genetic data from over 130,000 women and 65,000 men diagnosed with depression, alongside data from over 290,000 people without depression. Participants came from Australia, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US — making it the largest study of its kind.

The team compared genetic markers between sexes to see whether certain variants influenced depression differently in women and men. What exactly are gene variants? A gene variant is simply a change in the DNA sequence. Some variants are harmless, while others can raise the risk of illnesses, including depression. These variants can be inherited from parents or occur spontaneously. In women, thousands of these variants appear to interact with biological processes such as brain development , hormones, and metabolism, making them more vulnerable to depressive disorders. Genetic factors explain why depression symptoms differ by sex According to the study, women with depression are more likely to experience metabolic-related symptoms such as weight gain, sleep issues, and fatigue.