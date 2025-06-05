Home / India News / Amarnath Yatra duration reduced to 38 days in 2025, security beefed up

Amarnath Yatra duration reduced to 38 days in 2025, security beefed up

This year's yatra will run from July 3 to August 9 with 581 CAPF units deployed, as authorities ramp up security after the Pahalgam attack and ahead of Eid-Ul-Adha

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra
Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The annual Amarnath Yatra will be held this year from July 3 to August 9, reducing its duration to 38 days from the 52 days observed in 2024. The decision to shorten the pilgrimage period was made before the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and is unrelated to any immediate security threat.
 

Heightened security amid upcoming events

 
Security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir have been intensified in light of the upcoming Eid-Ul-Adha, Amarnath Yatra, and other key events.
 
Earlier this week, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat directed forces to deploy anti-sabotage teams along the yatra routes and strengthen risk mitigation strategies.
 
A police spokesperson said the DGP convened a joint meeting with officers from the police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to review preparations.
 
According to ANI, a total of 581 companies from various CAPFs will be deployed to secure the Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025. 
 

SOPs and vigilance stressed

 
During the review, the DGP emphasised the strict enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and called for proactive security measures to safeguard pilgrims. He also urged field officers to intensify efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region.
 
These instructions follow a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu to assess security arrangements for the pilgrimage.
 
The meeting focused on evaluating threat levels, deployment plans, and improving coordination between security forces, intelligence agencies, and civil administration. Shah underscored the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and maintaining high vigilance to ensure peace and stability throughout the pilgrimage period.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court registers suo motu case on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

OpenAI, IndiaAI launch academy to expand AI learning across the country

Gujarat HC declines Celebi's plea in Ahmedabad airport ground handling case

Kashmir to get two Vande Bharat trains; PM Modi to open key bridges

Andhra launches plantation drive to boost green cover to 50% by 2047

Topics :Amarnath yatraPahalgam attackJammu and KashmirBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story