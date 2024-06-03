LIVE news: 13 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh

At least 13 people, including four children, were killed and 15 others injured when their tractor-trolley overturned at 8 pm on Sunday night in Piplodi in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, an official said. The victims were part of a a marriage party who were travelling from Motipura village in Rajasthan to Kulampur in Rajgarh.Thirteen of the injured have been admitted in the district hospital while two have been rushed to Bhopal for advanced care due to wounds to the head and chest, Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit said. The death count is unlikely to go up since the two severely injured persons are out of danger, he added. Senior officials, including the collector and the superintendent of police, rushed to the accident site which is situated about 30 km from Rajgarh district headquarters. The tractor-trolley lost control and overturned near Piplodi village. The wedding party included 40 to 50 people.



The intense heatwave conditions in northwestern, central and eastern parts of India are likely to recede over the next three days with rainfall predicted in these regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperatures on Sunday dropped by 3-4 degrees Celsius in some parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh, by 2-3 degrees Celsius in some parts of Odisha, Vidarbha and Punjab.

The rate of Amul milk across all variants has been raised by Rs 2 per litre. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the parent organisation of Amul, has said that the prices of Amul milk have been hiked because the increase in the overall cost of operations and production. The price hike will be effective from today.