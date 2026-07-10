Fake traffic challan scam: PIB warns against malicious WhatsApp, sms links

If you've received a message claiming you have an unpaid traffic challan and need to pay it immediately, think twice before clicking the link. The If you've received a message claiming you have an unpaid traffic challan and need to pay it immediately, think twice before clicking the link. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has warned that cybercriminals are sending fake traffic challan messages through SMS and WhatsApp to trick people into downloading malicious files or visiting fraudulent websites that could compromise their personal and financial information.

The bureau's Fact Check unit issued the warning on X yesterday, after noticing a rise in fraudulent messages that closely resemble genuine e-challan notifications. While the messages appear authentic, they are designed to create panic and pressure recipients into acting without verifying the information first.

How the fake traffic challan scam works According to the PIB, fraudsters are circulating messages that claim a traffic fine is pending and urge recipients to make an immediate payment. These messages often contain links, APK files (used to install Android apps), or PDF attachments that appear legitimate but are actually malicious. Once a user clicks the link or downloads the file, cybercriminals may gain access to the device. This can expose sensitive personal information, banking details, and other confidential data, potentially resulting in financial losses. Since these messages closely mimic official government communications, many users may find it difficult to distinguish between genuine traffic challans and fraudulent ones.

How to verify a traffic challan safely The PIB has advised citizens not to immediately click on links received through SMS or WhatsApp. Instead, anyone who wants to check whether a traffic challan is actually pending should verify it only through the official e-Challan portal Users should also remember that genuine verification should always be carried out through official government platforms rather than through links shared in unsolicited messages. Tips to protect yourself from the scam The government has urged people to stay alert and follow a few simple precautions: Never click on links received from unknown or unverified sources

Avoid downloading APK files or PDF attachments sent through suspicious messages

Verify any pending challan only through the official e-Challan portal

Download apps only from authorised app stores

Be cautious of messages that create urgency or demand immediate payment If you suspect that you have already interacted with a fraudulent message or shared sensitive information, report the incident immediately through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal or by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930. Prompt reporting can help authorities respond more quickly and may reduce the risk of further financial damage.