Fake traffic challan scam alert: How cybercriminals are stealing money
Fake traffic challan messages sent via SMS and WhatsApp are tricking people into paying on fraudulent websites, leading to massive financial losses
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
In recent days, a worrying cybercrime trend is on the rise. Fake traffic challan messages are increasingly targeting people, using fear and urgency to trick them. Sent via SMS, WhatsApp, and email, these scams look like official government notices but lead victims to fraudulent payment pages to steal money.
The scams are becoming increasingly dangerous, as illustrated by a recent incident in east Delhi.
How a Delhi man lost over ₹2.49 Lakh to a fake traffic challan
According to the Economic Times report, a 65-year-old resident of Laxmi Nagar fell victim after receiving a message on his wife’s phone claiming he had a pending traffic challan of ₹500. The message, sent from an unknown number, included a payment link.
Assuming the message was genuine, the man clicked the link and attempted payment via credit card. While the first transaction appeared successful, an additional ₹2,49,246.61, including an amount in Saudi riyals was deducted shortly after. Cyber police later confirmed that the funds were siphoned off through an international transaction route.
How do fake traffic challan scams operate?
Fraudsters design these scams to appear official and urgent. Common features include:
- Messages claiming a pending traffic fine
- Government-style language and official-looking logos
- Payment links or QR codes promising “instant payment”
- Fake websites imitating the 'Parivahan' portal
- Collection of card and banking information
How are fake challan messages sent?
These fake challan notices are typically sent via SMS, WhatsApp, or PDF attachments, making them appear credible and increasing the likelihood that recipients will click without verification.
What warning signs should you never ignore?
Police advise vigilance if you receive messages that include:
- Suspicious or unknown links
- Requests for OTP, CVV, or card details
- Threats of licence suspension or legal action
- Missing challan numbers or vehicle details
- Payment requests through third-party apps
- URLs that do not end in .gov.in
How can you check traffic challans safely?
To avoid falling victim to these scams, adhere to these steps:
- Check challans only on https://parivahan.gov.in
- Use your vehicle registration or driving licence number
- Do not click random links sent via SMS or WhatsApp
- Avoid payments on unfamiliar websites
- Never share banking or card details
It is important to note that government departments do not ask for payments through personal messages.
What should you do if you fall victim to a scam?
Time is critical. The first 60 minutes, the “golden hour” can limit financial loss. Take the following actions immediately:
- Call the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930
- File a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in
- Notify your bank or card issuer immediately
- Block the card and request a chargeback
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 12:57 PM IST