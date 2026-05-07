Govt to bring postal logistics infrastructure plan for India Post: Scindia

The government plans to introduce a postal logistics infrastructure plan for India Post to upgrade the existing parcel facilities in line with developed nations, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

After inaugurating the renovated building of Nehru Place Post Office, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Scindia said that world over, e-commerce has grown with digitisation and for further growth, the sector will need to use postal networks.

"Soon, with the blessings of the Prime Minister, with our department, with our family, we are going to bring a Postal Logistics Infrastructure Plan so that the logistics infrastructure, the way it is in advanced countries, of the supply-driven mechanism, of the input-output ratio, the same modern system, we will implement in India as well," he said.

India Post delivers 7.5 crore parcels per year, 90 crore letters, and till 2.12 crore passports and around 15 crore Aadhaar have been processed at post offices, he added. The minister said that everyone needs to contribute to achieve the target set for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047. Scindia said postmen play an important role in postal services, and they are well-connected with families in their areas. The minister said there are 40 crore accounts in the Post Office Savings Bank in which people have deposited a total of Rs 23 lakh crore. Pemmasani said the government has invested around Rs 5,800 crore in post office modernisation, which has enabled the start of OTP-based delivery, real-time SMS tracking to enhance transparency and convenience in postal services.

"The greatest form of national strength is not only the military and economic power, but it is a citizen's trust in public infrastructure. With that, India Post, with 150 years of legacy, 1.6 lakh post offices, 4.5 lakh employees, and the love of every village, I think can prove that public sector institutions can be modern, can be accountable, and can be aspirational," he said. Pemmasani said that various measures have been taken for the upgradation of work at post offices, including extension of working hours at post office hours so that people, working-class people can come in the evenings and avail its services, launched 24-hour, 48-hour services, speed post services across six major metros, among others.