India braces for a warmer April despite rainfall bringing temporary relief

Weather patterns remain highly variable across the country, with India witnessing a mix of unseasonal heat and widespread thunderstorm activity as March draws to a close. The India Meteorological Department(IMD) has forecast rain, lightning and gusty winds across multiple regions, with several areas likely to receive widespread rainfall as April begins. Temperatures are also expected to rise gradually.

In Delhi, residents woke up to a pleasant Tuesday morning with favourable conditions a day after rainfall brought much needed relief to the city. The month is likely to end as the warmest March in four years, despite a relatively cooler second half, according to a report by Times of India. The average maximum temperature has remained around 32.5 degrees Celsius.

The capital also witnessed sharp fluctuations through the month, including brief heatwave-like conditions followed by sudden cooling due to cloud cover and rainfall. Delhi weather outlook For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light to light rain during the afternoon or evening. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. Winds are likely to remain variable, shifting from south-easterly to north-easterly directions at speeds of 5–10 kmph. A yellow alert remains in place for thunderstorms and gusty winds, indicating the likelihood of sudden weather changes across the city.

All-India weather pattern Weather conditions across the country remain highly dynamic, driven by multiple systems including western disturbances and localised convection. Northwest India is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over both plains and hilly regions. Gusty winds reaching 50–60 kmph and isolated hailstorms are likely. East and central India may see widespread thunderstorm activity, lightning and strong winds. Squally winds of up to 70 kmph are expected in parts of Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal, along with storms in isolated areas. Northeast is set to receive widespread rainfall with heavy spells. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also likely.