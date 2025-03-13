Home / India News / Can satellite internet end the digital divide? 91% of Indians believe 'yes'

Can satellite internet end the digital divide? 91% of Indians believe 'yes'

Satellite internet is seen as a game-changer by 91% of Indians, as Jio, Airtel, and SpaceX gear up to revolutionise digital access

Satellite
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
India is on the brink of a digital revolution. And satellite internet could be the key to unlocking it. According to a recent survey by LocalCircles, a staggering 91 per cent of respondents surveyed believe that satellite-powered internet services will transform connectivity, especially in areas where traditional networks barely reach.
 
The survey highlights that nine out of ten people consider the rollout of satellite internet a top priority for bridging India’s digital divide and expanding access to the online world.
 

Who should take the lead?

 
When asked who should spearhead the initiative, 50 per cent of respondents said private companies should step up and offer satellite services directly to individuals. Meanwhile, 39 per cent believe the government should take charge, ensuring widespread access — either free or at minimal cost.  ALSO READ: Starlink: How it differs from traditional networks, what it means for India
 
“The finding indicates that a sizable number of people, that is, four in 10, believe that internet or WiFi through satellite internet service should be made available to all at no or nominal charges by the government,” the survey noted.
 

Telecom majors join the race

 
Recently, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband to Indian consumers. However, these partnerships are still subject to SpaceX securing the necessary licences to operate in the country.
 
“The partnerships of the two big Indian giants, subject to SpaceX obtaining the licences to operate in the country, promise faster digital connectivity expansion in India, with high-speed, low-latency internet becoming available even in remote areas,” the report stated.
 

Satellite internet market poised to skyrocket

 
A Deloitte India report sheds light on India’s small but rapidly growing footprint in the global satellite internet market. In 2022, the global market size was $3 billion, with India accounting for just 3 per cent. However, by 2030, India’s satellite broadband service market is projected to reach $1.9 billion, growing at a staggering 36 per cent compound annual rate.

Currently, satellite communication in India is largely a B2B sector, serving rural connectivity, disaster response, and enterprise-level machine-to-machine (M2M) communication. But with rising demand and new partnerships, the market is set for a major transformation.  ALSO READ: Ashwini Vaishnaw deletes social media post welcoming Starlink to India
 

Digital India’s next big leap

 
The LocalCircles survey, which gathered responses from over 22,000 citizens across 323 districts, found broad support for satellite internet across different demographics. Men made up 66 per cent of respondents, while women accounted for 34 per cent. Geographically, 42 per cent were from Tier-I cities, 30 per cent from Tier-II, and 28 per cent from Tier-III, Tier-IV, and rural areas.
 
Experts also believe that if satellite internet is recognised as essential infrastructure and managed effectively, it could spark innovation and fuel India’s digital economy.
 
“Such a service, if classified as infrastructure with effective controls, can spur innovation and Digital India as millions of users who currently worry about recharging their data plans will get uninterrupted zero or low-cost access to the internet,” the study mentioned.
First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

