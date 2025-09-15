J&K L-G flags off first cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off the first cargo parcel train from the valley to Delhi which will provide a cheaper and reliable mode of transportation for perishable goods like fruits to terminal markets of the country.

The cargo parcel train was flagged off from Nowgam railway station here and is scheduled to reach Delhi on Tuesday "I am thankful to the prime minister as cargo service has been started. Every day 23 to 24 tonnes of apples and other perishable goods will be transported from here which will reach Delhi the next day," Sinha told reporters after flagging off the train.

The LG said the cargo train service will boost the local economy by providing an alternative mode of transportation. The LG said the cargo train service will boost the local economy by providing an alternative mode of transportation. "This train will contribute a lot to the economic upliftment.We know due to topographic conditions and heavy rainfall, the national highway gets closed sometimes and it used to cause losses to the fruit growers. The railways has started a very good service and I want to thank them for it," he added. Sinha said while the train service will lead to further integration of Jammu and Kashmir, the goods from Kashmir will reach the markets in rest of the country at lesser costs.