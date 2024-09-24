Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Parl using AI, ML to make proceedings available in many languages: Om Birla

Parl using AI, ML to make proceedings available in many languages: Om Birla

Birla said the legislative bodies were digitising processes and records and taking measures to train public representatives using information technology in day-to-day activities

Om Birla, Om, Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 7:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies were put to use to make available House proceedings in different regional languages to members of Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here after the two-day meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region, Birla said the Lok Sabha Secretariat was also sharing its expertise in technology with legislatures of states and Union territories to speed up the process of digitisation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Birla said during the two-day conference, presiding officers of state legislatures from across the country also deliberated on the agenda of the upcoming 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) in Sydney from November 3-8.

The CPC has short-listed eight topics including support of legislatures to promote LGBTQ+ participation, use of artificial learning (AI) in parliamentary proceedings, violence and abuse of parliamentarians, human trafficking, refugees and immigration across commonwealth nations for deliberation by participants.

Birla said the legislative bodies were digitising processes and records and taking measures to train public representatives using information technology in day-to-day activities.

"The state legislatures should enhance the pace of digitisation, wherever lagging behind, so that the vision of 'one nation, one digital platform' could be realised," he said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Will not hesitate from facing investigation, says CM Siddaramaiah on Karnataka HC verdict

Premium

Half of Indian workers exceed 49-hour weekly limit, outpacing peers

Odisha govt in talks with Centre to join Ayushman Bharat scheme

Shankh Air: Uttar Pradesh-based new airline gets Centre's nod, says report

Urdu made mandatory for Anganwadi teachers' posts in 2 Karnataka districts

He also assured that the issues raised by the presiding officers such as financial autonomy and decreasing number of sittings of the Houses will be discussed and acceptable solutions will be found.

Parliament officials said artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) technologies were being used by the Lok Sabha secretariat to make available House proceedings to lawmakers in different Indian languages.

They said a glossary of terms and their meaning in the context of parliamentary procedures was being compiled for use in making available the list of business and related parliamentary papers in 10 different languages to the parliamentarians.

The officials said artificial intelligence was being used to catalogue over 10,000 hours of audio visual recordings of Lok Sabha proceedings and 8,000 hours of Rajya Sabha debates, dating back to 1992, to enable easy and accurate access to users.

"For example, if you want to know what (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said on primary education, the search results would throw up video clips on the precise topic in different speeches. A user can access the desired portion instead of listening to the entire speech," the officials said.

On the 'one nation, one platform', the officials said debates of different legislative assemblies and councils will be made available on the 'Digital Sansad' portal.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Complaint against Sebi chief falls short of persuading us to probe: Lokpal

Parliament being turned into 'deep, dark chamber': TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Congress to get Chair of 4 standing committees in the 18th Lok Sabha

Cong to get chairship of external affairs, agri, rural dev, edu committees

Congress secures chairs for one Rajya Sabha, three Lok Sabha committees

Topics :Om BirlaLok SabhaLok Sabha SpeakerParliamentartifical intelligence

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story