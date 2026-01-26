Associate Sponsors

President approves gallantry, service awards for ICG on Republic Day

President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)IG Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TMIG Datwinder Singh Saini, TM (Photo:PTI)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 7:00 AM IST
On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, the President of India has approved a series of distinguished awards for outstanding personnel of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in recognition of their conspicuous gallantry, exceptional devotion to duty and distinguished or meritorious service in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

According to an official release, the awards honour the unwavering commitment and exemplary service of ICG personnel in safeguarding India's maritime boundaries.

The awardees are as follows:

Ati Vishisht Seva MedalADG Donny Michael, PTM, TM

Vishisht Seva MedalDIG KS Sitaram

Uttam Jeevan Raksha PadakP/Nvk (ME) Saumyaranjan Behera

President's Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service)IG Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TMIG Datwinder Singh Saini, TM

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) - PosthumousLate Comdt Rakesh Kumar RanaLate Comdt (JG) Vipin BabuLate P/Nvk (RP) Karan Singh

Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry)Comdt (JG) Shailendra Singh BishtP/Nvk (RP) Gautam YadavP/Nvk (RP) Banti Kumar

Tatrakshak Medal (Meritorious Service)DIG Vinod Kumar ParmarDIG Arun Kumar BhardwajDIG Sudhakar PatilComdt Indu PP/Adh (RO) Tapas Kumar Banerjee

The awardees have displayed exemplary courage, skill and dedication in the discharge of their duties, making significant contributions to maritime security, emergency response at sea and the strengthening of the nation's maritime security framework.

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 7:00 AM IST

