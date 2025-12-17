SC allows ban on 10-yr diesel, 15-yr petrol vehicles below BS-IV in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that authorities in Delhi can take action against diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years if they do not meet BS-IV emission standards, LiveLaw reported.

The clarification modifies the court’s August 12 order, which had earlier barred coercive action against such vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR). The court said the protection will apply only to BS-IV and newer vehicles, even if they are beyond the age limit.

The order comes as Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category. Currently, Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in force across the NCR.

Delhi government seeks modification of earlier order A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi passed the order after the Delhi government sought permission to act against older vehicles in view of the worsening pollution. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, requested a modification of the August 12 order to allow action against vehicles up to BS-III. "Older vehicles, their emission standards are very poor, and they are adding to the pollution," the ASG said. Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, the amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, supported the government’s stand. "BS-IV came in 2010, and BS-III models are before that," she told the court.

ALSO READ: Delhi govt to pay ₹10,000 to workers hit by anti-pollution restrictions Dictating the order, the Bench clarified that the August 12 ruling stands modified. It said the protection against coercive action will apply only to vehicles that are BS-IV or newer, even if they are over 10 years old (diesel) or 15 years old (petrol). SC asks MCD to consider suspending toll collection Taking note of long traffic jams at Delhi’s borders, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to consider temporarily suspending toll collection at nine entry-point toll plazas, Bar and Bench reported.

The court was informed that vehicles were stuck for hours at these borders, worsening congestion and air pollution. “Why can't the officials say that till January, there will be no toll plaza?” the CJI asked. The Bench directed the MCD to cooperate and consider suspending toll operations at these nine plazas for a temporary period. "A decision in this regard shall be taken within one week and placed on record," the court ordered. The top court also asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to examine whether these toll booths could be shifted to locations managed by the NHAI. It suggested that a portion of the toll revenue collected could be shared with the MCD to compensate for any loss due to suspension, the news report said.