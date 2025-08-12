EC cannot burden voters to prove citizenship, petitioners tell SC

The Election Commission (EC) cannot place the burden of proving citizenship on voters in the guise of revising electoral rolls, petitioners challenging the EC’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.
“Today, in the guise of methodology of revising the roll, they are reversing the burden of proof of citizenship, saying prove your citizenship — that too in two and a half months,” Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for one of the petitioners, said.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi heard the petitioners’ arguments on Tuesday. The hearing will continue on Wednesday.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, one of the petitioners, argued that the exclusion of about 65 lakh voters from the draft electoral roll published on August 1, without any objection to their inclusion, was “illegal”.
Sibal said most of Bihar’s population does not possess the documents specified by the EC as acceptable proof of citizenship. The Supreme Court, however, observed that the possibility of nobody possessing these documents was “a very sweeping argument”.
He further submitted that while people had documents such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) cards, the EC was not accepting these as valid proof of residence in that area.
Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, said that persons in the 2003 electoral roll and their children need not submit any form, and about 6.5 crore voters fell into this category.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Association for Democratic Reforms, another petitioner, said the EC had not published the names of the 65 lakh persons deleted from the draft roll, nor specified how many were deceased or had migrated.
In earlier hearings, the court had stated that the EC, as a constitutional authority, is deemed to act in accordance with the law, but in the event of mass exclusion of voters, the court would have to intervene.
“The Election Commission of India, being a constitutional authority, is deemed to act in accordance with the law. If any wrongdoing is done, you bring it to the notice of the court. We will hear you,” the court had told the petitioners.
The bench has fixed a timeline for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the EC’s SIR exercise in Bihar, setting August 12 and 13 for arguments.
The pleas challenge the EC’s June 24 directive ordering a special intensive revision of Bihar’s electoral rolls. The directive requires voters not listed in the 2003 roll to submit documents proving their citizenship. Those born after December 2004 must also furnish the citizenship documents of both parents, with additional requirements if a parent is a foreign national. The court observed that the petitions raise “an important question which goes to the very root of the functioning of democracy in the country — the right to vote.”