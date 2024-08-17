Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SP will achieve a historic victory in the by-elections: Akhilesh Yadav

The by-election on the 10 seats of the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly will see a three-way fight between INDIA bloc NDA and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh
In the recently held general election 2024 Samajwadi Party along with Congress secured 43 seats out of 80 seats in the state.(Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday showed confidence in attaining success in the upcoming by-elections for 10 seats in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly that are lying vacant.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "...The public will make PDA (Pichhde, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) win in the by-elections. The party will achieve a historic victory in the by-elections and it will be a big victory for the INDIA alliance and PDA."

Earlier Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav showed confidence in performing well in the by-elections.

She said, "...Karhal comes under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency and I am in constant touch with the people here. In the by-election, the Samajwadi Party will win Karhal by a very good margin. Along with this, Samajwadi Party will bring very good results in the 9 places where by-elections are being held."

In the recently held general election 2024 Samajwadi Party along with Congress secured 43 seats out of 80 seats in the state. SP alone bagged 37 seats out of 43 seats. Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA won 36 seats in the state, down from 64 seats in 2019.

Earlier on August 16, Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the "communal civil code" during his address on Independence Day, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that the need for the hour is that all the castes get their rights and dignity.

"The biggest issues for the nation are that the inflation should decrease, youth should get employment and the dreams of Samajwadi people should be fulfilled. All the people should participate and our society become prosperous. All the castes get their rights and dignity. This is the need of the hour," the SP leader said.


Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavLok SabhaLegislative Assembly polls

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

