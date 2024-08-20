To curb accidents, railways to install AI-enabled CCTV cameras on locos

To address the rising incidents of rail accidents across the country, the Railway Board will install CCTV cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology on every locomotive and at key yards, according to officials. In a press briefing at Prayagraj Railway Junction, Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Verma Sinha said these cameras will help detect any unusual situations.



"We are installing CCTV cameras with AI technology on every locomotive and at all significant yards," she said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Regarding railway track safety, Sinha said security agencies will continuously monitor the tracks during the Kumbh Mela to ensure no antisocial elements damage the tracks.

Reviewing preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Sinha expressed confidence that infrastructure and capacity expansion projects will be completed before the event.

She noted that during the last Kumbh Mela in 2019, around 530 special trains were operated. For the main bathing event in Kumbh 2025, approximately 900 special trains are expected to run.

Sinha said over 30 crore pilgrims are anticipated for this Kumbh Mela, and detailed plans are being made for managing the crowd in emergencies.

She said the Prayagraj Junction had been selected as an Amrit Bharat Station, with one side of the building expected to be ready before the Kumbh and the entire station within the next one to two years.

The Railway Board Chairperson also reviewed preparations for the Kumbh Mela with general managers of North Central Railway, Northern Railway, and Northeast Frontier Railway and conducted on-site inspections at various stations, an official said.