Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / To curb accidents, railways to install AI-enabled CCTV cameras on locos

To curb accidents, railways to install AI-enabled CCTV cameras on locos

In a press briefing at Prayagraj Railway Junction, Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Verma Sinha said these cameras will help detect any unusual situations

railways train rail freight trains
30 crore pilgrims are anticipated for this Kumbh Mela. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Prayagraj
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To address the rising incidents of rail accidents across the country, the Railway Board will install CCTV cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology on every locomotive and at key yards, according to officials.

In a press briefing at Prayagraj Railway Junction, Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Verma Sinha said these cameras will help detect any unusual situations.

"We are installing CCTV cameras with AI technology on every locomotive and at all significant yards," she said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Regarding railway track safety, Sinha said security agencies will continuously monitor the tracks during the Kumbh Mela to ensure no antisocial elements damage the tracks.

Reviewing preparations for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, Sinha expressed confidence that infrastructure and capacity expansion projects will be completed before the event.

She noted that during the last Kumbh Mela in 2019, around 530 special trains were operated. For the main bathing event in Kumbh 2025, approximately 900 special trains are expected to run.

Sinha said over 30 crore pilgrims are anticipated for this Kumbh Mela, and detailed plans are being made for managing the crowd in emergencies.

More From This Section

Kolkata rape-murder case: Top exchanges between Chief Justice, Kapil Sibal

Kolkata doctor rape-murder LIVE updates: SC orders CISF to provide security at RG Kar Hospital

LIVE news: Centre's lateral entry U-turn due to criticism by LoP in LS and RS, says Congress

Health ministry asks central govt-run hospital to enhance security

Amid quota row, Centre asks UPSC to cancel lateral entry advertisement

She said the Prayagraj Junction had been selected as an Amrit Bharat Station, with one side of the building expected to be ready before the Kumbh and the entire station within the next one to two years.

The Railway Board Chairperson also reviewed preparations for the Kumbh Mela with general managers of North Central Railway, Northern Railway, and Northeast Frontier Railway and conducted on-site inspections at various stations, an official said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mamata slams govt over series of train accidents post Jharkhand derailment

Western corridor likely to be completed by 2025, says DFCC MD RK Jain

Kanchenjunga express accident: Probe finds lapses at multiple levels

Streamlined SOP around automatic signal failure, says railway board

'Standardise loco pilot training for working in automatic signalling area'

Topics :Railway BoardIndian Railwaysrail modernisation

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story